Capitals Goalie Forcing His Way Onto Team Canada
Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson is off to a thunderous start. The 28-year-old native of Calgary is in his second campaign with the Capitals, and he’s once again proving that he is one of the most underrated and overlooked netminders in the NHL.
The Capitals goalie is also forcing his way onto Team Canada’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. Thompson was a notable snub from Canada’s team for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off despite having the best professional season of his career and winning 31 games. With Canada facing another tough decision in goal heading into the 2026 Games, Thompson continues to earn a shot at the roster and even as their number one option.
Extension Earned and Then Some
Thompson is playing in the first year of his new contract with Washington, a deal that he signed before last season ended. The contract pays him $5.85 million annually through the 2030-2031 campaign, and that salary already looks like an underpayment for the talented puck-stopper.
Through his first eight starts in 2025, Thompson looks elite. He’s posted a 5-3 record, but it’s his statistics beyond the win/loss record that stands out, His goals-against average so far is 1.51, coupled with a save percentage of .935.
Simply put, he’s doing everything possible to give his team a chance to win. He’s allowed no more than two goals in any of his starts to far this season, and the Caps have a shot every single time Thompson is in net.
Canada Needs a No. 1
That shot he gives the Capitals is the same fighting chance he would provide Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics. The question for Canada moving forward is whether they believe in that more or less than what they have available in St. Louis Blues veteran Jordan Binnington.
The problem for Binnington right now is that he’s playing in a frustrating situation with St. Louis. The Blues are struggling out of the gate, and it’s greatly impacting their veteran goalie’s performance. To kick off the 2025-2026 campaign, he’s gone 2-4-2 with a 3.21 GAA and save percentage of .860.
But for the decision-makers of Canada, it should be obvious. Binnington was excellent during the 4 Nations Face-Off, and it’s likely he is the starter when the Olympics begin in February. However, Thompson is playing like a sure-fire number one goalie, one that could backstop the top hockey nation in the world to another gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!