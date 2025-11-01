Jets' Scott Arniel Delivers Witty Remark to Penguins Doubters
The Winnipeg Jets are gearing up for their upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Jets are currently 8-3-0 and sit at No. 2 in the Central Division, just below the Colorado Avalanche. The Penguins, on the other hand, proudly claim spot No. 1 in the Metropolitan Division with their 8-2-2 record.
Unsurprisingly, the Penguins are led by captain Sidney Crosby, who continues reaching significant milestones on the ice. With the Jets-Penguins matchup approaching, Winnipeg's head coach Scott Arniel poked some fun at those who doubted Pittsburgh's ability this season.
Arniel Fires Off Comment to Those Who Doubted Penguins
During Arniel's recent press conference, he appeared to be in high spirits heading into their game against the Penguins, and even delivered a soft gibe for Pittsburgh skeptics.
"When you have those types of players — and in my opinion, they've got three Hall of Famers on that team — and they've got some good depth, some young guys are now in their lineup, and they're playing well. Their goaltenders are playing strong," said Arniel, per Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports. "I think there was a lot of doubt about that team, probably. You geniuses, that maybe picked them not to be as high as other teams..."
Arniel, smiling toward reporters, followed up by stating, "No disrespect. But at the end of the day, it's motivation for them, too. They're trying to prove people wrong. That's why this league is game-to-game. It's what you do next."
Expectations were fairly low for the Penguins in October, but they swiftly put all doubts to rest when they started claiming win after win. Now, they've managed to land themselves atop the NHL standings for the first time in nearly a decade. By a minuscule margin, they've edged out the Avalanche, who now sit at No. 2 overall. Prior to this stunning breakthrough, question marks surrounded the franchise. Needless to say, hopes weren't held very high for Pittsburgh, hence the witty remark made by Arniel.
Soon, the Jets will be facing the Penguins for their next matchup. Considering how well both franchises have been performing throughout October, this will be an interesting game. Will their momentum continue through November, or will their success be short-lived?
Ultimately, Pittsburgh is hoping to maintain its lead in the standings, and if the team can keep playing as they have been, it doesn't look like they will be giving up this title in the near future.
