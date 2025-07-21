Former Colorado State Star Named A Top Rookie During NBA Summer League
Nique Clifford entered the draft as one of the best NBA-ready players in the class. He was one of the best and most well-rounded players in the Mountain West Conference last season, and helped Colorado State to a 26-10 record.
However, he ended up dropping all the way down to No. 24 for the Sacramento Kings to select.
Immediately, Clifford looked like the steal of the draft, and his play in the NBA's Summer League is only confirming that.
The forward averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 45 percent from behind the arc. He even flashed some defensive potential, averaging over a steal a game.
The Kings, led by Clifford, even reached the NBA Summer League championship, where they ultimately lost to the Charlotte Hornets.
However, ESPN's Kevin Polton named Clifford as one of the three best rookies who stood out in the Summer League.
"Given how much of Clifford's breakout as an upperclassman was related to shooting, it's encouraging to see him go 9-of-17 (53%) from the NBA 3-point line. It's not realistic to keep that up, but his savvy playmaking will be a strength so long as opponents respect his jumper," wrote Polton
The Kings already have players who thrive with the ball in their hands, such as Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, so Clifford is going to have to learn to play off-ball and improve his catch-and-shoot shooting.
However, if anything, Cifford's Summer League stats prove he's ready to contribute in an NBA rotation.
