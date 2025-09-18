F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 Preview: What To Expect At The Baku City Circuit

Formula 1 returns to the Baku City Circuit for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix off the back of what was a shock result of sorts last time out.

Max Verstappen dominated the Italian Grand Prix to break McLaren's recent monopoly over the field, though Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri rounded out the podium positions.

So what should we expect from this weekend's proceedings?

McLaren priority as history takes over drivers' title battle

All eyes have been on the fight between Piastri and Norris, and since Zandvoort, whether the Briton would be able to close down the now sizable gap that has emerged since his retirement in the Netherlands.

Intrigue was only heightened by the team order controversy at the Italian Grand Prix last time out, where Norris was allowed back into second position ahead of Piastri after losing out to the championship leader by virtue of a pitstop blunder.

But that storyline will likely be parked - at least internally - for the Baku weekend as McLaren aims to create F1 history and wrap up the constructors' title earlier than any team has before.

With seven races to go after the visit to the Azeri capital, the Papaya squad is almost certain to be confirmed as the champion if recent results are replicated.

Was Red Bull's Monza dominance a fluke?



Max Verstappen. Red Bull, celebrates pole position for the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen did Verstappen things at Monza and ended up taking victory by the largest margin of the season so far.

It was the continuation of a fine uptick in form for Red Bull, reflected in Yuki Tsunoda's more promising qualifying performances of late and the four-time champion's competitiveness at the front of the grid in general.

Verstappen had won the sprint in Belgium and then was at least hanging onto the McLarens at his home race, even if he was unable to mount a challenge on Norris ahead.

But Monza was back to what we have become to expect from the Verstappen-Red Bull combination since his maiden title triumph in 2021. Now the question will be: can they follow it up?

The difficulty in finding a set-up window could provide difficulty given the layout in Baku, with its blend of narrow streets and wide-open, full-throttle straights. Only former teammate Sergio Perez has won multiple races here, will Verstappen add to the Mexican's feat?

Can Leclerc continue incredible streak?

Ferrari may not be fancied on race day given its ride height issues that arose when both cars were disqualified at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc has shown plenty of pace in practice and qualifying at recent events - not least in Hungary, where he took pole, but has then wilted in the race as the SF-25 struggles to keep up the pace.

If the Mongasque has any hope of adding to his win tally this weekend, he will need to continue a stunning streak that has been active since the 2021 renewal of the race. No other driver has been on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix since its Covid-enforced hiatus at the start of the decade.

A repeat performance would give him the chance to at least dictate from the front, though the overtaking opportunity provided by the long stretch from T16 to T1 makes this the most difficult street circuit to defend position on.

Still, the Tifosi can hope.

Will sense prevail in racing rules saga?

Oliver Bearman, Haas, chats with Carlos Sainz, Williams, before the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | Haas F1 Team

While the state of F1's racing rules has been much maligned in the past 18 months, the two races in the Netherlands and Italy since the summer break have underlined the need for reform to the so-called guidelines.

Carlos Sainz was given what he called a "ridiculous" penalty at the Dutch Grand Prix for contact with Liam Lawson's Racing Bull. While he served the 10-second penalty during the race and that is unable to be rescinded, the FIA has taken back the two penalty points that were added to his license having conceded error following a Williams Right to Review being triggered.

The Spaniard was part of another contentious incident at Monza when he and Haas' Oliver Bearman collided. The Briton was deemed to be at fault and hit with a 10-second penalty, though it is hard to see what else he could have done in that situation.

Azerbaijan is a hotbed for drama and incident and one can only hope that some common sense is applied when casting judgement over situations that arise. After all, there is such thing as a racing incident. Widespread reform will have to wait for the winter.

How to watch the F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix

Dates: September 19-21, 2025

September 19-21, 2025 Start Time: 7:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. Local

7:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. Local TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV

ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV Location: Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

