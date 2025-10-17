Max Verstappen Three-Peats Qualifying Pole During F1's Austin Sprint

Strong winds and extreme heat can wreak havoc on the cars around the Circuit of the Americas, but yet again Max Verstappen has earned himself the title of "Mr. Consistency," holding it together and putting in a lap that topped the McLarens.

Verstappen knows that every Grand Prix and Sprint Race remaining in the season is a 'must win' situation to remain in contention for his 5th Driver's Championship against his McLaren rivals.

In the second half of the 2025 season, we are seeing what can only be described as a "Red Bull" resurgence led by Verstappen, with pole position after pole position for the Dutch Driver.

Even Verstappen Struggled with Today's Track Conditions

Max Verstappen After Pole in Sprint Qualifying at US GP | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Not only is COTA under a 'heat hazard' warning from the FIA, indicating that the drivers are allowed to wear cooling suits during the sessions, but the wind gusts have gotten up to 25 mph (as of the time of publication).

Acknowledging the change in elevations around the track and the build of Formula 1 cars, this is ultimately something that drivers have to consider around the track, especially at full pace during qualifying.

Max confirmed, in fact, that the track conditions were absolutely a factor today.

"As you can feel the wind is coming up and down and very gusty. The track is very bumpy as well, so the cars can easily step out on you in the high speed. In qualifying you have to leave a few margins here and there, but still this has been a very good day" Max Verstappen, P1, Red Bull Racing

Verstappen added that when qualifying around the Circuit of the Americas, you have to take the track and laps "segment by segment," slowly putting it together by the end of the lap.

Additionally, the drivers faced a new factor on top of the hot track, bumpy surface, and wind — a new soft tire compound. When asked about it, Verstappen emphasized how he put together his pole lap.

"It's been a nice qualifying I think through all the segments we were quite close. It's just about trying to put it all together when it matters, of course, at the end which is not easy because you go to the soft compound with no reference, really." Max Verstappen, P1, Red Bull Racing

Looking Forward to the F1 Sprint Race at COTA

The top 3 in the championship are starting the Sprint in reverse order with Verstappen on pole. The teams and commentators really emphasize that at the US GP, Turn 1 is measurably unpredictable.

To refresh your memory, Turn 1 is at the top of a hill and a sharp left-hander down that same hill. A turn that has made the Circuit of the America's 'famous' for exciting starts.

Max shared his very simple strategy:

"Just try to have a good start... it's a wide Turn 1 and I hope we'll have good pace in the race but we'll find out tomorrow. Excited for tomorrow and happy with today." Max Verstappen, P1, Red Bull Racing

The Latest F1 News

Brutal Weather Forecast For 2025 United States Grand Prix As FIA Issue Declaration

United States Grand Prix 2025: F1 Sprint Qualifying Results And Report

Mohammed Ben Sulayem Set For FIA Presidential Re-Election As Main Challenger Launches Scathing Attack

Fernando Alonso Continues Crusade Against "Unnecessary" Aspect Of F1 TV Broadcast