Colton Herta Books Another Drive Alongside F2 And F1 Commitments

Colton Herta may take the title, officially, for the 'busiest' driver in motorsport at the moment. It was announced just last month that Herta would be joining the Cadillac F1 Team program as a Test Driver, and just last week, he announced his Formula 2 campaign with Hitech GP.

Now, the former IndyCar Race-Winner has announced that he will be strengthening his relationship with Cadillac Racing as a whole.

Colton will serve as the 3rd driver for Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing in IMSA Sportscar Championship for three endurance races in 2026, alongside Jordan Taylor and Louis Deletraz in the GTP class.

Herta Visits Familiar Ground with His IMSA Drive

Colton Herta's IndyCar fanbase will still be able to see the Californian drive in 2026 at the 24 Hours of Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, and Petit Le Mans (Atlanta) with the WTR Cadillac Team. It's a reunion that feels 'natural' after the massive changes Herta has tackled.

Herta last joined the team during the 2024 season for these same three races while he simultaneously competed in IndyCar and finished 2nd in the Championship.

“We had some success last time I was with the team, and I hope to continue that. Jordan and Louis [WTR Cadillac teammates] are some of the best drivers in the business.” Colton Herta, statement to press

For Herta, this isn't a side step, but another way to both reinforce his Cadillac relationship and maintain his strong connection to American Motorsport.

Herta Continues to Strengthen His Bid for a Future F1 Drive

Colton Herta's docket for the 2026 racing season has set him up to be a 'test case' in our current era of motorsports. Taking the leap from 9 wins and 19 podiums in IndyCar with Andretti to Formula 2 with Hitech and Formula 1 with Cadillac means Herta's world is changing dramatically.

Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Herta has stated that Formula 1 has always been his 'dream', but his largest blocker is the FIA-mandated Super License. Due to points allocations, Herta currently sits at 35/40 of the required Super License points for an F1 seat.

His recently announced Formula 2 drive is his strongest bid to earn the 5fiverequired points towards his license, but that route wasn't always his top choice to earn his way into F1.

"Graeme [Team Principal, Cadillac F1] mentioned it last year about halfway through the IndyCar season. We started looking into it and kind of the positives and negatives of it, and I think the positives kind of quite heavily outweighed the negatives of it. I think it's going to be cool." Colton Herta via ESPN

That said, Herta and Graeme recognized that the key to competing in Formula 2 is the learning and experience that he can gain on Formula 1 tracks ahead of a possible Cadillac seat. Balancing this drive with a 'taste of home' competing in IMSA will make for a thrilling 2026 for Herta.

