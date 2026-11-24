LAS VEGAS — Kimi Anontelli is still getting used to being a Formula One world champion. The reality hasn’t quite set in, though there’s no doubt that his life changed in a flash.

It’s been a whirlwind three weeks for the 20-year-old Mercedes phenom as he sits down inside his team’s hospitality unit within the paddock ahead of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix. After becoming the youngest driver ever to win an F1 title in Mexico City, he raced again a week later in São Paolo before finally getting the chance to go home. That’s when the celebrations truly began.

First up, was a trip to Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix and Mercedes F1 operations, where Antonelli celebrated a team championship in addition to his individual one. He then went back to his native Italy, where he met with Italian president Sergio Mattarella and was serenaded with chants of his name by 70,000 fans at San Siro Stadium in Milan during the France–Italy soccer match. He received an award from the republic of San Marino, where he resides, which gave him the title of Commander of the Equestrian Order of Saint Agatha.

It’s difficult for Antonelli to not notice his new level of status and the celebrations and congratulations have been seemingly endless. More so than ever, fans frantically call out his name, asking for photos and autographs as he moves briskly through the paddock, flanked by security and Mercedes personnel. But one message in particular stood out, from Sebastian Vettel, who was the youngest F1 title-winner prior to Antonelli, winning in 2020 at age 23. The four-time champion’s congratulatory video came with a piece of advice.

“Seb says one thing that is very clear: there’s still a race to win,” Antonelli says. “It’s not that this year we won the championship and the job is finished.”

“Of course I want to accomplish much more in my racing career. I would like to repeat myself as many times as possible with the championship. I know I need to work even harder, I need to level up, raise the bar and come back even stronger. Because at the end of the day, the most important win has yet to come.”

Giacomo Crapanzano/Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the first driver since seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to win a title in his second season in F1, but he was far from an overnight success. His father Marco runs a pair of racing teams and he raised his son around the sport. Even Antonelli’s name has a racing connection: former Italian F1 driver Enrico Betaggia suggested “Kimi” to Marco when his son was born. His early aptitude inside a go-kart was on full display and he joined the Mercedes junior program at the age of 12.

Among the early racing luminaries Antonelli met was Nico Rosberg, the 2016 F1 champion, who began his own karting team, Rosberg Racing Academy, shortly after retiring the same year as winning his title . And Rosberg knew instantly that Antonelli was on a different level because of his “genetic speed.”

“He was just one of the fastest that has ever been in go-karting,” Rosberg says. “Like top three with someone like [Lewis] Hamilton and [Max] Verstappen.”

After Antonelli stepped into Hamilton's vacated Mercedes seat for the 2025 season, there were immediate and widespread comparisons between the two drivers. | Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Comparisons to previous world champions ran rampant in 2024 after Hamilton announced a landscape-altering move to Ferrari and Antonelli was suggested to be the frontrunner to fill his seat. Still, critics questioned whether the then-18-year-old could fill the large shoes being left behind and why Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff would make such a daring move.

Within the team there were worries as well, though not with Antonelli’s capabilities. Andrew Shovlin, the trackside engineering director at Mercedes, points out that just the sheer jump in horsepower from an F2 car (620) to an F1 car (1,000) is enough of a concern. The machinery is also more complicated and given that Antonelli didn’t start spending F1 race weekends with Mercedes until 2024 with a debut slated for the following year, there wasn’t much time to bring him up to speed with all of the various procedures needed to properly operate the car at the highest level.

“It’s a bit like trying to do a university degree with an A level student and instead of doing it in three years trying to do it in one,” Shovlin says.

Shovlin has worked in F1 for the past 25 years and has naturally gravitated towards top-tier talent, having spent time as the race engineer for Jenson Button during the 2009 title season before moving to Mercedes as the race engineer for eight-time champion Michael Schumacher at the tail end of his career. He was quickly promoted to trackside engineer director in 2011, where he oversaw the most dominant run in modern Formula One, when Mercedes won eight straight constructor’s championships from 2014 to ‘21.

During that stretch, Shovlin saw Hamilton win six of his seven titles. And Antonelli’s approach to a race weekend, even during his rookie year, reminded the Mercedes engineer of the sort of innate ability and instinct required to be successful in F1. Shovlin points to the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest in 2025, when Antonelli started in 15th after a difficult qualifying on a track known to be difficult for overtaking. That led Mercedes to opt for a one-stop strategy, leaving Antonelli vulnerable on more-worn tires later in the race. But Antonelli completed close to 50 laps after his pit stop, holding off a collection of would-be challengers to finish 10th and salvage a single point.

“The one thing we haven’t taught him is how to race, where to position the car, how do you make an overtake, how do you defend,” Shovlin says of Antonelli’s development. “That’s easy, he’s done all of that himself… It was those things where even then you would spot it as this being a rookie driver who’s driving like some who’s got 10 years of F1 under their belt.”

Still, Antonelli’s rookie season was bumpy, He didn't finish four races during the European stretch of the season from May to July with rock bottom coming at the Belgian Grand Prix. Antonelli qualified in 19th at Spa, his worst qualifying result of the season, and climbed out the car visibly emotional. He finished the race the following day in 16th.

“I did question myself whether I was good enough or not,” Antonelli says.

Antonelli has been racing under pressure since he arrived at Mercedes. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

The performance didn’t help tamp down any of the pressure from the outside either. Antonelli finished his rookie season in seventh place in the standings, 169 points behind his more veteran teammate George Russell.

“The pressure is just the ultimate level of pressure because the attention is so high and there’s so much money involved,” Rosberg says. “If you’re at Mercedes and you don’t win, then you’ve done something wrong.”

Still, the team kept its faith in Antonelli. As Wolff has put it a number of times since elevating his young driver to F1: “It’s easier to calm down a fast horse than to make a slow horse fast.”

The 2026 F1 season brought with it a new set of regulations, and therefore a change in the pecking order of the sport’s best teams. Whereas Red Bull and McLaren had largely dominated the previous period from 2022 to ‘25, preseason testing suggested that Mercedes would arrive at the opening race in Melbourne with the best car. That proved to be the case, but it was Russell who got the better of Antonelli at the season opener.

Antonelli responded by not losing a grand prix again for three months.

The Italian phenom won five straight races, starting in China and ending in Monaco, the latter being considered F1’s crown jewel given its tight corners around the streets of Monte Carlo. Shovlin felt it was the best drive of Antonelli’s career, given that he had crashed in qualifying the year prior but pushed the car close to the wall to post the fastest time in 2026.

Risk-reward decisions were a particular emphasis for Mercedes when it came to Antonelli this season. But trying to rein him in was no small task, particularly when it came to going outside the track limits on any of the circuits.

“It’s not because he doesn’t know where the edge of the track is, because if that was the case, he’d have crashed in Monaco,” Shovlin says. “It’s more that he just keeps trying to push the limits.”

Antonelli's winning streak began in March with his victory at the Grand Prix of China at the Shanghai International Circuit. | Jayce Illman/Getty Images

Even before Monaco in June, Antonelli started receiving questions about a potential world championship as early as the Miami Grand Prix in early May , the fourth race of the 2026 season. There, he joined Schumacher and Ayrton Senna as the only F1 drivers to qualify for their first pole (which Antonelli had done in China) and then do so three times in a row. He also matched Damon Hill and Mika Häkkinen, another pair of world champions, as one of just three drivers to win three consecutive races after picking up their first career victory.

Antonelli didn’t take the bait of being named among four of the best drivers the sport has ever seen.

“It’s a cool stat, but I don’t really want to think too much about it,” he said at the time. “I’m just going to enjoy the moment, but I know at the same time that we’re just going to get back to work.”

One step at a time was an intentional approach for Antonelli, his family and Mercedes all season long. He constantly fended off questions about whether or not the pressure of the championship was starting to get to him. Antonelli says he spoke to his dad and to race engineer Peter “Bono” Bonnington about “trying to be the best race by race” but never getting too far out ahead of himself. It was a mature approach, especially given that he spent much of the year as a teenager.

“Not many drivers have experienced the pressure that you have in F1 of fighting for a championship. They’ve all fought for championships earlier in their career, but not when you have that recognition that you get in F1 where you can’t do anything without being spotted,” Shovlin says. “You’re constantly being asked about it, but it’s been impressive to see how much of a back-to-end item the championship was for him.”

Outside of the five-race win streak and the victory in Monaco, Antonelli’s other championship-defining moment came in Monza, site of the Italian Grand Prix. F1 has a rich history in Italy, but no driver from the country has won a title since 1958, placing yet another burden on Antonelli to manage. No Italian driver had won in Monza since ‘66 and given that Antonelli had to take an engine change penalty that landed him 19th of 22 on the starting grid, it seemed unlikely that the streak would be broken this year.

But what followed defied all expectations. Antonelli carved his way through the pack, racing uninhibited to steal the win, becoming just the second driver ever to win from 19th or lower on the grid. At the time, he called it “the best day of his life,” but it was a culmination of the new mindset he brought to the table to start the season.

“Last year, I think I was trying to focus too much on the outcome, on trying to achieve the final result. But I never focused enough on understanding what the best way was for me to achieve that,” Antonelli explains. “Especially when I was having a good weekend, then I was thinking even more about the final result, about wanting to do even better. But I never really thought about the process.”

After his win in Monza, Antonelli jumped into the crowd to celebrate. | Dom Gibbons/Formula 1/Getty Images

Antonelli may now be a part of an elite group of 36 drivers that can call himself an F1 champion, but it’s worth remembering that he graduated high school just over a year ago, right after he scored his first podium at the Canadian Grand Prix. His boyish spirit is evident as he pokes fun at just about everyone within Mercedes, from the engineers to his comms team.

“Sometimes it’s a bit like having a child around when you’re trying to work,” Shovlin laughs.

Antonelli has also developed a habit for playing pranks—and no one is safe.

Bono bears the brunt of Antonelli’s trickster ways, beginning at preseason testing in Bahrain, when the Mercedes driver ambushed his race engineer with a loaded water gun. Bono retaliated, putting hot sauce in Antonelli’s water bottle, kicking off a year filled with shenanigans between the two. Antonelli already fears that the team is planning something next level for the end of the season in Abu Dhabi, as payback for all of his actions throughout the year.

The one person who’s largely been off limits for Antonelli is Wolff, the stoic Mercedes team leader, who Antonelli calls “the GOAT of team principals.” But just before clinching the championship in Mexico, he vowed to take his shot if he won. He has some ideas. Change the photo on the pass Wolff uses to get into the paddock? Go back to the water gun that he used on Bono in Bahrain? For Wolff’s birthday in January, Antonelli thinks going with a classic whipped cream smash might do the trick.

It’s a work in progress.

“It’s so serious and such a professional environment that it’s easy to forget to enjoy it as well. Because at the end of the day, I feel very lucky to be able to do what I love to do,” Antonelli says. “I need to make sure to remind myself to have fun and that’s why I like to have a laugh, to do jokes, pranks, but when it’s time. I’m fully focused and ready to go.”

With his first championship secured, Antonelli can now look ahead to next season with a different mindset. | Alex Pantling/LAT Images

It’s that sort of mentality that Shovlin thinks will serve Antonelli well moving forward. And though holding the title of world champion brings with it a new set of expectations, the pressure of trying to win for the first time is already off Antonelli’s back.

“I think, honestly, it’ll be quite easy for Kimi going forward because it will be about the next one, and the one after that. I think in a way, winning one so early in his career is good because the pressure only builds if drivers are fighting for a championship that doesn’t go their way. There’s more pressure the next time and more pressure the next time.”

“If you look at this year, it’s been remarkable how little pressure he has put himself under, how little he has thought about [the championship]. And I think he would just cut and paste that approach to next year, the year after and the year after that.”

And that’s what Antonelli plans to do. As Vettel put it, there’s still another race to win. For Antonelli, who certainly has the potential to be a factor in F1 for the next two decades, there will surely be more than just one. Schumacher’s record of eight titles could very well be on his mind already, even at the age of 20, but he won’t commit to that specifically.

Antonelli is more focused on what’s right in front of him: the next time he gets behind the wheel of his Mercedes.

“You set so many goals along the way, during the journey and I feel very happy and grateful to have been able to achieve one of my biggest goals, but now there’s an even bigger one,” he says. “But I know I need to be on top of my game every time, whenever I go on track, as well as off track. I just need to be the best version of myself.”