How To Watch The F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix: Dates, Times, Schedule & More

Formula 1 is heading back to Singapore with F1's first ever and hottest night race. The temperatures of the weekend will be sky high as the F1 cars race along Marina Bay under the shroud of night.

The favorites to win this weekend are not exclusive to the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. Max Verstappen has entered the conversation as well. Verstappen has won the past 2 races, but has never won in Singapore.

Oscar Piastri, our championship leader, sits just 25 points back from his teammate Lando Norris, but Max Verstappen is closing the gap to the duo. Can McLaren secure another win, or will Verstappen upset the McLaren Drivers again in Singapore?

Oscar Piastri, McLaren | McLaren Racing

The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix Schedule

Dates: October 3-5

The Singapore Grand Prix will be held from Friday, October 3rd to Sunday, October 5th on the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The weekend is made up of three Practice Sessions, one Qualifying Session, and the F1 Grand Prix.

Friday, October 3: Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2

Free Practice 1 will be held from 5:30 AM - 6:30 AM ET (5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Local SGT)

Free Practice 2 will be held from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM ET (9:00 PM - 10:00 PM Local SGT)

Saturday, September 6: Free Practice 3 and F1 Qualifying

Free Practice 3 will be held from 5:30 AM - 6:30 AM ET (5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Local SGT)

F1 Qualifying will be held from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM ET (9:00 PM - 10:00 PM Local SGT)

Sunday, September 7: F1 Singapore Grand Prix (Race)

F1 Singapore Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET (8:00 PM Local SGT)

Track Guide: F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Marina Bay Street Circuit Track Guide

How To Watch The Singapore Grand Prix

Watch: F1 TV

The easiest way to watch the Singapore Grand Prix sessions is through Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV.

F1 TV can be accessed through an app, website, or Smart TV device with a paid subscription. Fans will be able to watch all sessions and additional content including additional support series such as Formula 2, Formula 3, F1 Academy, and more.

All sessions will 'go live' in the F1 TV app at their scheduled time with pre- session content often streaming 30 minutes before each session.

How To Watch Singapore Grand Prix in the United States

Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

The Singapore Grand Prix and all sessions including the race will also be shown on ESPN in the United States.

ESPN also offers options for Spanish-Speakers in the United States with ESPN Deportes. Each session will go live on ESPN 5 minutes prior to the session start.

Check ESPN for your local listings.

How To Watch Singapore Grand Prix in the United Kingdom

Watch: Sky Sports

The Singapore Grand Prix and all sessions including the race will also be shown on Sky Sports and Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

Sky Sports also offers additional video content and interviews to Formula 1 fans throughout a race weekend.

Check Sky Sports for broadcast schedule and local listings.

For all other countries check Formula 1's Official Broadcast listings.

