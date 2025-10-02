Lewis Hamilton Responds To Support Since Roscoe's Passing

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his gratitude for the flurry of messages in the wake of losing his beloved dog Roscoe.



Roscoe passed away at the start of the week after a battle with Pneumonia, having been put into a coma in the days following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.



Hamilton's pet had become a fan favorite since beginning to travel to races with the seven-time world champion during the mid-2010s and made the move with him to Ferrari from Mercedes over the winter, pictured in the paddock at the Briton's new home.



Roscoe's illness meant that Hamilton missed Ferrari's appearance at a planned Pirelli tire test at the Mugello circuit last week and speaking ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, he said: "It's been amazing to see the support from so many people around the world and overwhelming to see how much Roscoe touched people and meant to people.



"The kind messages I have received have been really uplifting, so really grateful for that. Anyone out there who knows what it's like to lose a pet know how painful it is.

"I read somewhere that grief is the last act of love and I am definitely feeling that. I’m really just looking forward now to getting back in the car and doing what I love here.”

Hamilton makes cooling vest decision

F1's governing body the FIA has declared the Singapore GP a heat hazard event, the first in championship history, with high forecasted temperatures paired with the usual humid conditions at the Marina Bay Circuit.

The declaration means that drivers are given the option of wearing a cooling vest system when in the car — a step taken to mitigate safety concerns brought up by the extreme conditions at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

Originally planned to be mandatory, the obligation was lifted after testing of the device, but with free choice given, anyone who doesn't opt to wear the system will carry added weight on their car to avoid any advantages being gained, ensuring safety is the priority.

Teammate Charles Leclerc has conceded he is as yet unsure whether he will wear the vest and indicating that he has not made his final decision ahead of Sunday's race, which is widely regarded as the toughest on the F1 calendar, Hamilton explained: “I think I’ll try it.

“Last year I struggled quite a lot with the heat here, but I’m not really sure, as the jacket is quite uncomfortable and pinches my back. Let’s see how it goes in free practice and then I’ll decide.”

