Liam Lawson Blamed For Mexico Marshal Incident In Bizarre Statement

Liam Lawson has been blamed by Mexico's motorsport federation over the scary near-miss with marshals at the Mexico City Grand Prix in a bizarre statement.



The Mexican member of F1's governing body the FIA, the Organizacion Mexicana de Automovilismo Internacional [OMDAI], has seemingly accused the Racing Bulls driver of dangerous driving.



Lawson had come across two marshals trying to clear debris after a Turn 1 melee, which saw the Kiwi lose his front wing and a number of rivals skipping across the grass at Turn 2, after pitting for repairs.



In a team radio message at the time, a startled Lawson said "I could have f***ing killed them" as he passed the volunteers at Turn 1, after they had entered the live race track despite race control rescinding an order to do so.



Speaking about the dangerous situation post-race, Lawson described it as "pretty unacceptable" while the FIA insisted that an investigation would take place to understand why the cancellation of its order was ignored.



But in an accusatory statement in the days after the incident at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the OMDAI said: “When analysing the sequence from the camera onboard the car, it can be seen that driver Liam Lawson, as he approaches Turn 1, begins to turn to take the racing line, at which point the presence of the track marshals is clearly visible as they carry out their intervention procedures to collect the pieces that had been left behind as a result of the previous contact.



“The proximity of the car to the work area shows that the track marshals were still active within the risky area, performing cleaning and safety tasks on the circuit.



“The images clearly show that driver Liam Lawson maintains the steering wheel angle of his car when taking Turn 1, without changing his trajectory, even though the track marshals were crossing the track to return to their post.



“This action occurs while personnel were still working in the area, which shows that the driver did not interrupt his line despite the obvious presence of marshals on the track.”



Lawson would ultimately retire from the race owing to the damage he sustained in the lap one incident.



Lando Norris won the grand prix with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen also on the podium, with the British driver taking a one-point lead over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' title.

