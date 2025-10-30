Alpine Expected To Announce Major Driver Decision For 2026 F1 Season

It has been a wild year-and-a-bit for Franco Colapinto. Brought in by Williams at last season's Italian Grand Prix, he started his career off by scoring an eighth-place finish in his second-ever race and another point two races after in a back-marker team.

2025 was a little bit different. Not officially on the grid to start the year and instead Alpine's reserve driver, he was drafted in for Jack Doohan after the Miami Grand Prix. Like Doohan, the man he replaced, Colapinto has failed to finish 10th or above in the 14 races he has started, therefore having 0 points across the season.

Despite a slow start in a team that sits comfortably at the bottom of the Constructors' Standings, it has been heavily speculated that Alpine is willing to offer a new contract to the South American star, with the team reportedly having been content with his recent improvements.

Colapinto feeling 'stress' over lack of contract offer

Alpine are currently last in the championship with 20 points, all scored by Pierre Gasly. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Speaking on the weekend of the Mexican Grand Prix, which was won convincingly by Lando Norris, Colapinto sounded nervous about his future with Alpine.

"I don't know, to be honest. I'm not the one who makes the decisions... Hopefully there will come a point where I can run without so much stress and a little more relaxed." Colapinto on his relationship w/ Alpine

According to the Latin American version of Motorsport.com, representatives of Colapinto's main sponsor were present at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez last weekend and in conversation with Alpine.

Interlagos is one of F1's most legendary tracks, and Franco Colapinto could be feeling a bit more motivated if offered a contract before racing in Brazil. | Red Bull Content Pool

And according to the report, an announcement is set to be made before the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 9th, which will lessen some of the stress Colapinto is feeling if the plan comes to fruition.

At 22 years of age, Alpine's number two driver behind Pierre Gasly has gone public about how tough this season has been and that 2025 has been his most demanding year.

"I'm doing a lot of work outside the car and I think that, so far in my career, it's the year in which I've done the most... It's complicated. This car is difficult to drive." Colapinto on his struggles

Those words should not be taken lightly, considering that Colapinto was a consistent force in the junior series, finishing ninth and fourth in his only two Formula 3 seasons and ninth overall in last year's F2 championship, despite not contesting the last four Grand Prix weekends.

It seems that Colapinto is not to suffer the same fate as Liam Lawson, and could end up being crucial to Alpine's future success as the 2026 regulation changes loom.

