Martin Brundle Reveals His Ideal Destination For ‘Outstanding’ Ollie Bearman

It was a weekend that could not have gone much better for Haas driver Ollie Bearman, who turned ninth on the grid to fourth on race day, and at one point looked on for a podium.

His high placing means Haas left Mexico with 14 more points than they entered with, thanks to teammate Esteban Ocon finishing ninth, and capped off a brilliant weekend for the American team.

Bearman's strong drive means he moves up into 13th in the Drivers' Championship on 32 points after previously being joint 18th alongside Pierre Gasly.

Martin Brundle thinks Ferrari should give a seat to Ollie Bearman

Haas currently sit eighth in the Constructors' Championship, while Ferrari are second. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On the Sky Sports podcast The F1 Show, Formula One's star commentator Martin Brundle had nothing but good words to say about the 20-year-old Bearman — and even said that Ferrari should look to acquire his talents later down the road.

"He put a move on Max [Verstappen], made it stick, and didn't go four wheels off the road. And I thought, you know, the moment that there's a seat at Ferrari, for whatever reason, then Bearman should be in it as far as I'm concerned. I think he's outstanding - he's learning fast and he's making the most [of his opportunities].” Brundle on Bearman

Also on the podcast was 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, who described Bearman's advantages as having 'tremendous race craft and 3D space awareness', going on to say that not many drivers have Bearman's attributes in the current era.

"He's a very aggressive driver, but always under control. He has a tremendous race craft, you know, good 3D space awareness, and not many drivers in F1 now have that.



You see it with, even with some of the top guys, sometimes you see some moves and you think, what was he thinking?” Villeneuve on Bearman's driving style

Bearman has already raced for Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in place of Carlos Sainz, finishing seventh. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Although there will not be a spot open for Bearman at Ferrari next season, Lewis Hamilton, at 40 years of age, has a limited time left in the sport and a contract with the Prancing Horses that expires in either 2026 or 2027, according to speculation.

Charles Leclerc will not leave Ferrari — he is their superstar at only 28 years of age — and has performed well enough in this season's championship, currently sitting fifth. Meanwhile, teammate Hamilton is only a place below in the rankings, but a huge 64 points behind, with even more bad luck hitting him in Mexico after being given a ten-second penalty.

It would be more likely for Bearman to move to Ferrari in 2027 or 2028, where he will be 21 and 22, respectively, allowing him due time to impress at Haas in the midfield pack, similarly to George Russell's stint at Williams before joining Mercedes.

