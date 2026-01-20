Why Audi's Model For F1 Entry Provides Advantage Over Cadillac

Audi has officially launched its maiden season in Formula 1 by revealing the livery for its first car at a theatrical event in Berlin.

The German manufacturer will make its long-awaited F1 debut this year, bringing an immense motorsport pedigree to an already exciting line-up of teams.

Audi joins Cadillac as a new team in the championship, but the way it has gone about entering could provide an early competitive advantage. Here's how.

New teams, different paths

Make no mistake about it, having two brands like Audi and Cadillac is a huge deal for F1.

Both are giants of the motoring world, both Audi and its wider group, and likewise Cadillac through General Motors. But the approach to joining the grid has been very different.



While Cadillac has entered as a new entity following an arduous process that had to be signed off by the FIA and F1, Audi has taken over the former Sauber project.



It means whilst the American outfit has had to build from the ground up - including the creation of headquarters in Fishers, Indiana, to go along with its British base, the hiring of every staff member in the team and then the acquiring of materials and infrastructure to ensure the car is ready - for Audi, most of the puzzle pieces were already in position.

The past two years in the Sauber guise were essentially preparation for Audi's entry, with team principal Jonathan Wheatley and head of project Mattia Binotto joining in that time.



Hinwil will remain the base of operations for the team while a new technical centre has been opened in Bicester, England. It's a significant head start for Audi compared to Cadillac in a battle that is sure to gain attention to see who fares best among the newcomers.

Saving grace for Cadillac?

Cadillac F1 at a Silverstone shakedown | Cadillac F1 Team

One key difference that could play into Cadillac's hands early on is the fact that it is not developing its own in-house power unit until the end of the decade.

The GM brand will instead use Ferrari power for its first few seasons in F1, a departure from what Audi is doing. The four rings will enter F1 with an engine built in-house at its Neuberg powertrains plant, which will provide early challenges both from a performance and reliability perspective.



Audi will be helped by the fact that all OEMs, new and old, will face disruption with new engine regulations, but it is a steep learning curve nonetheless, and something Cadillac doesn't need to be concerned with early on.

Three pre-season tests will help both outfits get to grips with the new machinery before we get a first indication of the pecking order at the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

