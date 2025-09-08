Williams' Carlos Sainz Speaks On Disastrous F1 Italian Grand Prix

In a season where McLaren are runaway Constructors' Championship leaders and there is a clear hierarchy of teams - with Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull in their own battle for second - the competition for 'best of the rest' has never been closer.

Monza saw Verstappen on the top step again, with the McLaren streak of race victories over - and a surprising post-race reaction to Lando Norris from fans - but for others there were less spoils to take home.

The wily veterans Nico Hülkenberg and Fernando Alonso were taken out of the race through no fault of their own - with a hydraulics and suspension issue respectively - but it was a crash between Carlos Sainz and Ollie Bearman that added drama to what was a relatively quiet race.

"Difficult day in the office" for Williams' Carlos Sainz

Oliver Bearman, Haas, chats with Carlos Sainz, Williams, before the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | Haas F1 Team

Lap 40 marked the end of both Ollie Bearman's Haas and Carlos Sainz's Williams race in terms of a points push, as Bearman's front-right tire tapped Sainz's rear-left as the Spaniard attempted to overtake.

When asked about the incident post-race on F1 TV, Sainz stated his race was poor from both a tactics and results perspective.

On strategy,:

"Difficult day in the office today. We were the last car of the pack who started on the Medium, so that didn't leave us much room strategy-wise. I really stretched out the first stint before pitting to the Hard to build some tyre delta, and we were looking very strong, doing a good comeback until the incident with Ollie." Carlos Sainz

On the incident between him and Bearman, speaking to Sky Sports F1:

“I braked extremely late on the outside. I don't think the guy on the inside could have braked any later. I think he did, and that's what created the collision. It's just a typical Monza incident."

Williams team principal James Vowles believes Williams "will come back fighting" in Baku

(L to R): Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing and Carlos Sainz (ESP) Williams Racing. Formula One World Championship, Atlassian Williams Racing FW47 Launch, Silverstone, England, Friday 14th February 2025. | Williams F1

While it was a bad day at the office for 31-year-old Sainz, Williams' other driver, Alex Albon, secured a points finish with an impressive P7.

Vowles gave credit to Albon, while admitting that it was the team's intention to have Sainz pulled along with the Thai star:

"Alex drove a faultless race on the Hard tires, we played the team game with Carlos letting him through because he was quicker at that stage in the race and we hoped to drag Carlos along. Carlos didn't put a foot wrong – he drove with great pace in the race but the accident with Bearman cost him a points finish... We'll come back fighting in Baku." James Vowles

Ollie Bearman was punished for the incident while no such treatment was applied to Sainz - the young Briton was given penalty points, taking his total to 10 for the season with a dozen resulting in a race ban.

The Latest Formula 1 News

Lando Norris On McLaren F1 Team Orders: "We Are Not Idiots"

Oscar Piastri's Grip Loosens On F1 Championship Lead At The Italian Grand Prix

F1 Driver Stares Down Race Ban After Italian Grand Prix Penalty

Max Verstappen Brings Home Win in Italy with his 'Monza Masterclass'