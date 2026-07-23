Fantasy Football Mock Draft: How to Draft from the 12th Pick

Getting the 12th pick can be demoralizing for any Fantasy manager, but there are ways to pay off your patience of being the last to make your pick.

Here’s a mock draft to utilize if you have the 12th pick in the draft

For the purpose of this draft, the team layout will be: 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1TE, 1 Flex, 1 D/ST, 1 K and 5 Bench. The League will use a Half-PPR scoring format

1st Pick - 12th Overall: Saquon Barkely, Philadelphia Eagles RB

If CeeDee Lamb or Justin Jefferson are available, select either of them here. It’s hard to envision the duo being available at this point, so Barkley becomes the pick here. Barkley is coming off a down year after play-calling incapabilities and drama in the locker room played factors in the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year’s regression. Barkley heads into 2026 with a new OC and A.J. Brown left Philadelphia, giving Barkley more touches. Jalen Hurts' tush push touchdowns are always a factor when analyzing Barkley’s Fantasy stock, but the outlook of this season looks more like 2024 compared to last season.

Saquon Barkley ‘24 OPOY film



One of the greatest seasons ever by a runningback (and an offensive line 👏) pic.twitter.com/9NYucKxFFl — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) May 13, 2025

2nd Pick - 13th Overall: Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders RB

Going back-to-back running backs in the first two rounds is less common with the zero running back system at the height of it's popularity, but the wide receivers around this ADP have too many concerns. A.J Brown and Drake London are the only receivers to consider at this point and I’d rather go with the guaranteed touches from Jeanty. Jeanty has a new play caller in Klint Kubiak, who guided Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet to monster Fantasy seasons last year.

3rd Pick - 36th Overall: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR

It’s finally time to pick our first two receivers at the back-to-back picks. I went with a safe option and a breakout candidate. Higgins is a safe option at this point with red-zone opportunities. Higgins finished tied-second in the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns last season. Playing with Chase is a concern as Chase will take the lion’s share of targets. Higgins will still produce reliable numbers at this ADP in the Bengals explosive offense.

4th Pick - 37th Overall: Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Egbuka is primed for a breakout campaign in his second season. Egbuka is going ahead of Tetairoa McMillan and Garrett Wilson because of Egbuka’s increased role in the Bucs WR room and QB situation. Mike Evans is gone and Chris Godwin Jr. is a bit older coming off an injury-filled season, leaving Egbuka primed for the Bucs WR 1 role. Having a proven gunslinger in Baker Mayfield puts Egbuka in a more friendly QB situation than McMillan or Wilson.

Buccaneers WR1 Emeka Egbuka pic.twitter.com/JVbBWzEHhc — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) July 19, 2026

5th Pick - 60th Overall: Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears WR

Odunze will be batting for the WR 1 role against Luther Burden III this season. Even if Odunze comes up short in the position battle, he can still be an asset in Fantasy. Odunze started out as WR 20 the first 12 weeks of the season before a foot injury caused him to miss the last five games of the season. A healthy Odunze can produce similar numbers in a productive Chicago Bears offense.

6th Pick - 61st Overall: Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Thomas Jr. heavily regressed last season after a WR 4 season in his rookie campaign. Thomas, Jr. is worth a shot here looking at our draft so far with safer wide receivers on the roster. If Thomas Jr. can regain rookie form, he’s a steal at this pick.

7th Pick - 84th Overall: Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears RB

Monangai is a sleeper heading into the 2026 season and can produce even if he has to split snaps with D’andre Swift. Ben Johnson’s offense heavily emphasizes the running game and Monangai has every opportunity to outperform his ADP and RB ranking.

8th Pick - 85th Overall: Travis Kelce, Kansas City TE

Sam LaPorta would be the pick here, but he might get nabbed right before this pick. Kelce is getting up there in age, but can still provide in Fantasy, especially at a later ADP. Last season, Kelce finished as TE 3 even with the emergence of young tight ends throughout the league.

9th Pick - 108th Overall: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions QB

Goff is set up for another top-ten Fantasy QB season. Goff’s QB ranking and ADP is well outside of his recent finishes, making it well worth the wait to grab a starting QB. Goff has all the tools around him to flourish as a Fantasy QB this season.

10th Pick - 109th Overall: Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB

Gainwell broke out as the most prolific Fantasy running back for the Steelers last season, despite starting as RB 3 on the depth chart. Gainwell could be in a similar situation as he is behind Bucky Irving on the Bucs depth chart. Gainwell has upside in any type of PPR league thanks to his receiving upside out of the backfield.

11th Pick - 132nd Overall: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys K

I’m willing to reach a bit and draft the best kicker in the league. Playing in a closed-roof stadium for home games is a plus, but Aubrey’s leg is a difference maker in the position battle.

12th Pick - 133rd Overall: Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets TE

The rookie Sadiq will be the backup behind the grizzled veteran Kelce. The Jets will be down a lot this year, giving Sadiq more routes to run.

13th Pick - 156th Overall: Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts QB

Jones is worth a flier to be the backup on the team. If Jones can stay healthy and repeat what he did last year, he could be trade bait or even start some games depending on the matchup.

14th Pick - 157th Overall: Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

Streamlining defense is my preferred way to manage the D/ST spot. Prioritize matchups for D/STs on the waiver wire

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