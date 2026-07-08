Bears Top 26 of 2026: Kyle Monangai Has Golden Opportunity to Seize Chicago's backfield

One of the biggest surprises of the Chicago Bears' 2025 season was the rapid ascension of seventh-round pick, Kyle Monangai.

The rookie running back wasn't expected to do much, if anything, because of his draft placement. However, it quickly became apparent during the offseason that the Bears could have something brewing with the young back.

And that turned out to be the case, as Monangai found a small role early on during the regular season before regularly splitting work with starter D'Andre Swift starting in Week 7.

Monangai really put himself on the map nationally in Week 9, when he ripped off a career-high 176 rushing yards in place of an injured Swift in a 47-42 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Monangai not only became a darling with Bears fans, but with the fantasy football community, also.

Monangai would tally another 100-yard showing in Week 13 and when the season was all said and done, he nearly broke 1,000 yards from scrimmage, including 783 on the ground, which showed Monangai wasn't just a one-trick pony and could contribute as a pass-catcher.

Monangai and Swift were one of the best one-two punches at running back in the NFL and are perfect complements to one another, with Swift bringing the explosiveness and Monangai bringing the power.

Looking ahead to 2026, there no reason to believe Swift and Monangai can't recreate their success.

A golden opportunity for Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Swift in the final year of his contract, the Bears have to start thinking about the future at running back. It's very possible Swift won't be back, as the Bears could be hesitant to shell out yet another significant contract for the veteran.

That means the starting job could be up for grabs next year, but if Monangai can continue to ascend in 2026, he might be able to secure lead-back duties for 2027.

If he can do that, the Bears' decision on whether or not to re-sign Swift will be much easier. Letting Swift walk would save the Bears money and would allow them to focus their resources elsewhere on the roster.

There is no world where Swift becomes irrelevant in the backfield, but we would not rule out Monangai getting more work if he keeps playing like he did in 2025, and with the Bears likely looking to evaluate him for the No. 1 spot for 2027.