JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It remains to be seen if the Jacksonville Jaguars will have a true No. 1 receiver in 2026, but someone has to be the room's most talented wide out.

Can that someone be Brian Thomas Jr.? Some around the NFL certainly seem to believe so, and perhaps it is time to start taking the third-year veteran more seriously as the room's potential alpha male target.

Thomas' WR1 Argument

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a recent poll by ESPN of NFL coaches, scouts, and executives that ranks the NFL's best receivers, Thomas came in ranked at No. 24 -- receiving votes alongside the likes of Alec Pierce, Tee Higgins, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Garrett Wilson, DeVonta Smith, Ladd McConkey, Jaylen Waddle, and Chris Olave.

Being ranked No. 24 might not scream Pro Bowl season, especially since Thomas was ranked No. 13 on the same exact list a year ago. With that said, it is notable that Thomas is the only receiver on the Jaguars' roster who is listed in this ranking of who the NFL's inner circle believes are the 26 best receivers in football.

Parker Washington led the Jaguars in receiving last year, Jakobi Meyers was an X-Factor for the Jaguars down the stretch and outproduced Thomas when the offense hit its stride, and the Jaguars did draft Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick and have him start his career mostly at wide receiver for a reason.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a pass that lead to a touchdown during the first quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But even with all of those factors, Thomas is the only Jaguars target who received a vote. That is not a knock on Washington and Meyers, two players who have been consistently overlooked throughout their careers. But it could be a testament to the fact that if there is one receiver on the roster who might be capable of striking consistent fear in defensive coordinators during the week, then it is Thomas.

Thomas is in a much different role and offense entering 2026 than he was as a rookie when he was setting franchise and NFL rookie records. But we have still seen evidence of Thomas flashing elite-level play that would put him among the NFL's best, and we saw nearly an entire season of it. It didn't replicate with 2025 success, but it was clear there were other factors at play.

Dec 29, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (29) in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Washington is a versatile threat who can win at the catch point, as a route-runner, and after the catch, but there is a reason teams put their top cornerbacks like Patrick Surtain II and Sauce Gardner on Thomas instead last season. Meyers, meanwhile, seems to thrive in the areas Thomas struggled a year ago, and he became an impact player for the Jaguars by the first Sunday he was with the team.

But for as talented as each receiver is, it is Thomas who has the first-round pedigree, Thomas who has earned consideration for a top-10 ranking before, and Thomas who might just have the best argument to make as the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver. That is, of course, if the Jaguars end up having such a role this season.

The Jaguars spread the ball around to their talented receiver trio during their hot streak at the end of the 2025 season, and Liam Coen himself has said that the Jaguars' preferance to do so is a key part of their offense. But on the most critical downs in the most important games, there has to be one receiver who Coen and the Jaguars will want to draw up a play for. Thomas has been that guy in the past, and he can be that guy again.

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) scores a touchdown that is called back for a flag during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars and Coen themselves entered 2025 with hopes of running the passing game through Thomas. That didn't work, but just because he may not check every single box as a top target does not mean he doesn't have the most upside in the Jaguars' receiver room. As long as he carries over his improvement from the offseason, he very easily could be the team's most dangerous weapon in a few short months.