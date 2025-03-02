2025 Fantasy Baseball: Clark Schmidt Profile, Preview, Predictions
Clarke Schmidt picked up a back injury in late February in sping training, but the issue appears to be a minor setback.
SP – Clarke Schmidt, NYY (ADP – 217.4)
Coming into 2023, Schmidt’s arm had an upside feel while gaining some draft momentum in the high-stakes fantasy market in late March. When the lights clicked on for the regular season, he was a liability over his first nine starts (6.30 ERA, 1.650 WHIP, and eight home runs over 40.0 innings).
From May 19th to September 6th, he allowed three runs or fewer in 18 of his 19 starts, leading to a 3.84 ERA, 1.182 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts over 100.2 innings. In his one lousy day over this span, the Braves drilled him for eight runs and 11 baserunners over 2.1 innings.
Schmidt posted a 5.40 ERA over his final 18.1 innings with four runs, eight walks, and 10 strikeouts. He pitched at least six innings in only five games while never throwing 100 pitches.
The new and improved Schmidt shined through over his first 11 starts last season, leading to a 5-3 record with a 2.52 ERA, 1.137 WHIP, and 67 strikeouts over 60.2 innings. Unfortunately, he suffered a lat injury in late May, putting him out of action for three months. Over his final five games, Schmidt posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.297 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts over 24.2 innings. He recorded the 18th out in a game only twice (6.2 and 8.0 innings).
His average sinker (94.5 – .250 BAA) had an uptick in velocity, but Schmidt featured his cutter (35.4% usage) as his top pitch but not in success (.262 BAA – .216 vs. righties). He threw an improved slider (.197 BAA) while still offering a plus curveball (.156 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: Schmidt fits the profile of an improving arm, but length (5.0 innings per start) has been an issue over the past two seasons. The sum of his parts is moving in a positive direction, even a fade in his walk rate (3.2 – weaker command after his return in September). I expect him to be a helpful arm this year while offering a sneaky ceiling if Schmidt can pitch 180.0 innings (he threw more than 112.0 innings once since 2015).
Other Starting Pitching Options
Top 5 Starting Pitchers|Starting Pitchers 6-10|Starting Pitchers 11-15 |Starting Pitchers 16-20|Starting Pitchers 21-25|Starting Pitchers 26-30|Starting Pitchers 31-35|Starting Pitchers 36-40|Starting Pitchers 41-45|Starting Pitchers 46-50|Starting Pitchers 51-55|Starting Pitchers 56-60|Starting Pitchers 61-65|Starting Pitchers 66-70|Starting Pitchers 71-75