2025 Fantasy Baseball: Reynaldo Lopez Profile, Preview, Predictions
The Atlanta Braves found an a value ace last season in Reynaldo Lopez. His success lengthen the backend of fantasy teams starting rotations, leading to many league wins.
SP – Reynaldo Lopez, ATL (ADP – 159.1)
Lopez came to the majors with a 95+ mph fastball in 2016, but he struggled to make an impact as a starter over his first six seasons (30-38 with a 4.63 ERA, 1.346 WHIP, and 90 home runs over 548.1 innings with 471 strikeouts). The White Sox moved him to the bullpen in 2021, and his arm responded in relief the following year (2.76 ERA, 0.954 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts over 65.1 innings).
In 2023, the fantasy market bought into his bullpen success, making him a viable closer in waiting late in drafts. Unfortunately, a poor first six weeks (15 runs, 28 baserunners, and six home runs over 16.1 innings with 24 strikeouts) led to four blown saves in eight tries. His arm rebounded over his final 49 games (1.63 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 49.2 innings) despite issuing 26 walks (4.7 per nine), leading to 19 holds, two saves, and two blown saves.
The Braves saw enough in his arm to sign him to a three-year deal for $26 million in late November in 2023. Lopez pitched his way into Atlanta’s starting rotation last March, making him a winning value fantasy player. He allowed two runs or fewer in 15 of his first 16 starts (7-2 with a 1.71 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, and 93 strikeouts over 89.2 innings). Lopez struggled over his next two outings (seven runs, 20 baserunners, and one home run over 12.0 innings with seven strikeouts), followed by an early exit (three shutout innings) and a trip on the injury list with a forearm issue. His season ended with 31.0 impact innings (1.74 ERA, 0.806 WHIP, three walks, and 46 strikeouts) despite battling a shoulder issue.
His average fastball (95.7) had plenty of velocity but was a step down from his time in the bullpen (98.4 mph) in 2023. Lopez featured a winning slider (.165 BAA with 74 strikeouts) and curveball (.148 BAA). His four-seamer (.262 BAA) was league-average at best, along with his show-me changeup (.263 BAA). His fastball was a much better pitch against right-handed batters (.213 BAA) but a liability vs. lefties (.317 BAA).
Fantasy Outlook: In 2025, it will be challenging for many fantasy drafters to avoid investing in Lopez. His sample size of success is small as a starter, and he has signs of a more significant injury. He threw 69.2 more innings than in 2023, which doesn’t seem that bad considering his age. Over his past four seasons, Lopez has a 2.66 ERA and 349 strikeouts over 324.2 innings, supporting more success. I am torn due to being a fantasy snob.
Other Starting Pitching Options
