2025 Fantasy Baseball: Sean Manaea Profile, Preview, Predictions

New York Mets Starting Pitcher Sean Manaea
The Mets lost Sean Manaea to an oblique injury in late February, creating a possible buying window in fantasy drafts due to his falling ADP. He has four to five weeks to get ready for opening day, but Manaea should open up the season on the injured list.

SP – Sean Manaea, NYM (ADP – 181.6)

After reasonable success in 2021 (3.91 ERA, 1.227 WHIP, and 194 strikeouts over 179.1 innings), Manaea underperformed expectations the following two seasons while pitching in two favorable home ballparks (San Diego and San Francisco). His strikeout rate (9.3) over this span graded well, but he allowed too many home runs (43 over 275.2 innings – 1.3 per nine). Manaea posted a losing ERA (4.73) with a better outcome in WHIP (1.273).

Pitching for the Mets led to similar results in his command (walk rate – 3.1 and strikeout rate – 9.1) while cleaning up the damage from home runs (1.0 per nine) and being more challenging to hit (.202 BAA – .234 in 2023 and .254 in 2022). Manaea struggled with his WHIP in April (1.432) due to issuing 18 walks over 29.1 innings. Over 127.1 innings in May, July, August, and September, he went 9-3 with a 3.32 ERA, 0.958 WHIP, and 125 strikeouts. Batters has success against him in May (5.40 ERA and 1.320 WHIP).

Manaea pitched higher in the strike zone (fly-ball rate – 43.1). His average fastball (92.2) was the second-best of his career, behind 2023 (93.7), due to pitching more in relief. He added a cutter (.186 BAA) and lowered the usage of his slider (.201 BAA), sinker (.228 BAA), and changeup (.232 BAA). Manaea also mixed in four-seamers (.182 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook: The success of his arm last year was driven by the improvement of all of his pitches, especially against right-handed batters. The Mets signed him to a three-year $75 million contract in December, showing their trust in his arm. Lefties can reinvent themselves over time, and he’s coming off his best season. Trending higher, making Manaea a viable complementary arm on a path to help fantasy teams again in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts.

