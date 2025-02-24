Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Tyler O'Neill Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Tyler O'Neill
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Tyler O'Neill / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Tyler O'Neill is a risk/reward bat with plenty of power. Unfortunately, he's never had 500 at-bats in any season in the majors. The Orioles helped his home run chances by moving in their left-field fence.

OF – Tyler O’Neill, BAL (ADP – 197.6)

2025 Tyler O'Neill Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Tyler O'Neill Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Over the past three seasons, O'Neill missed 207 games. He hit .234 over this span with 157 runs, 54 home runs, 140 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases over 983 at-bats, which translates to 88 runs, 30 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases with 550 at-bats. O’Neill struggled in back-to-back seasons with runners on base (RBI rate – 7.0 in 2023 and 11.8 in 2024).

Last year, he had three stints on the injured list with a concussion, a right knee injury, and an illness while also sitting out some games with back and finger issues.

His power bat (.320/20/9/12/1) shined in April over 75 at-bats. After missing time in May, O’Neill helped the Red Sox over his next 39 games (.297 with 29 runs, 11 home runs, 28 RBIs, and two steals over 148 at-bats). He lost his swing over the final seven weeks (.174/16/9/16/1 over 115 at-bats) due to 51 strikeouts (38.1%). O’Neill was a beast vs. left-handed pitching (.313 over 128 at-bats with 26 runs, 16 home runs, 29 RBIs, and one stolen base).

He had a rebound in his exit velocity (90.9 mph) and hard-hit rate (48.4). O’Neill finished with a high launch angle (20.2), fly-ball rate (46.9), and HR/FB rate (26.1). His strikeout rate (33.6) suggests playing time risk, but he posted a career-best walk rate (11.2).

Fantasy Outlook: The investment in O’Neill is a pure power swing. He may surprise in steals while carrying plenty of batting average risk. His struggles in clutch situations and injury risk paint a wild card profile. The change in ballpark dimensions in Baltimore helps his floor in home runs. I can’t trust him to be in the lineup for 450 at-bats, so I’ll let him beat me in 2025. There is an upside of 30+ home runs and a downside of 60+ missed games.

