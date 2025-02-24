2025 Fantasy Baseball: Tyler O'Neill Profile, Preview, Predictions
Tyler O'Neill is a risk/reward bat with plenty of power. Unfortunately, he's never had 500 at-bats in any season in the majors. The Orioles helped his home run chances by moving in their left-field fence.
OF – Tyler O’Neill, BAL (ADP – 197.6)
Over the past three seasons, O'Neill missed 207 games. He hit .234 over this span with 157 runs, 54 home runs, 140 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases over 983 at-bats, which translates to 88 runs, 30 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases with 550 at-bats. O’Neill struggled in back-to-back seasons with runners on base (RBI rate – 7.0 in 2023 and 11.8 in 2024).
Last year, he had three stints on the injured list with a concussion, a right knee injury, and an illness while also sitting out some games with back and finger issues.
His power bat (.320/20/9/12/1) shined in April over 75 at-bats. After missing time in May, O’Neill helped the Red Sox over his next 39 games (.297 with 29 runs, 11 home runs, 28 RBIs, and two steals over 148 at-bats). He lost his swing over the final seven weeks (.174/16/9/16/1 over 115 at-bats) due to 51 strikeouts (38.1%). O’Neill was a beast vs. left-handed pitching (.313 over 128 at-bats with 26 runs, 16 home runs, 29 RBIs, and one stolen base).
He had a rebound in his exit velocity (90.9 mph) and hard-hit rate (48.4). O’Neill finished with a high launch angle (20.2), fly-ball rate (46.9), and HR/FB rate (26.1). His strikeout rate (33.6) suggests playing time risk, but he posted a career-best walk rate (11.2).
Fantasy Outlook: The investment in O’Neill is a pure power swing. He may surprise in steals while carrying plenty of batting average risk. His struggles in clutch situations and injury risk paint a wild card profile. The change in ballpark dimensions in Baltimore helps his floor in home runs. I can’t trust him to be in the lineup for 450 at-bats, so I’ll let him beat me in 2025. There is an upside of 30+ home runs and a downside of 60+ missed games.
