2025 Fantasy Baseball: Wilyer Abreu Profile, Preview, Predictions
Wilyer Abreu doesn't have a clear window for full-time at-bats for the Red Sox, and Boston has upside talent ready to steal his opportunity if he trips up. He should play on most days vs. right-handed pitching in 2025.
OF – Wilyer Abreu, BOS (ADP – 278.7)
Abreu had an underwhelming profile over his first four seasons in the minors (.252 with 201 runs, 37 home runs, 152 RBIs, and 55 steals over 1,076 at-bats). He struck out 25.4% of the time with strength in his walk rate (11.8).
His game made a step forward at AAA (.274/67/22/65/8 over 299 at-bats) in 2023, earning him his first call-up to the majors. With the Red Sox that season, Abreu hit .316 with 10 runs, two home runs, 14 RBIs, and three steals over 76 at-bats.
After spring training last year, Boston used him as a platoon player against right-handed pitching. He hit .316 in April with 14 runs, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and four stolen bases over 76 at-bats. Over his next 29 games, Abreu delivered below-par stats (.237/12/4/10/3 over 93 at-bats), followed by three weeks on the injured list (sprained right ankle). His bat improved in July and August (.268/23/8/31 over 138 at-bats), but the Red Sox only had him in their lineup 37 times over 46 games. His season ended on a down note (12-for-69 with six runs, one home run, six RBIs, and one stolen base).
His strikeout rate (28.0) rose slightly, with a step back in his still favorable walk rate (9.0). Abreu showed clutch ability based on his RBI rate (17). He ranked 33rd in exit velocity (91.6 mph) and 16th in hard-hit rate (50.5). His fly-ball rate (47.3) promotes power, but Abreu didn’t have a high HR/FB rate (12.4).
Fantasy Outlook: Boston gave him only 61 at-bats in 2024 against left-handed pitching (.180/4/1/5/1), painting him into a platoon corner. In 2025, he’ll have more competition for playing time, with Roman Anthony getting closer to being major-league-ready. In addition, the Red Sox could use David Hamilton more in the outfield due to two viable options at second base (Kristian Campbell and Vaugh Grissom). Abreu may be more helpful to Boston than fantasy leagues due to the challenge of managing his playing time. Getting better with a 20/15 skill set if even given 500 at-bats.
RANKINGS
