Shawn Childs

Seattle Mariners Starter Pitcher George Kirby
Seattle Mariners Starter Pitcher George Kirby / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners' path to success comes from the strength of their pitching staff, which is loaded with high-upside arms.

Sleeper: Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Bryan Woo / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The progression of Woo last season was impressive, but I can’t dismiss his early season elbow issue that showed up again in a minor way in mid-June. His minor league resume shows more strikeout ability, but he did outperform this profile with his walk rate (2.8).

The depth of his arsenal projects well against righties and lefties. Interesting option in 2025 as an entire season of his arm should help in a big way in WHIP if he repeats his growth in command. With no negative elbow news in spring training, tee him up and dream big.

Comeback Player: Randy Arozarena, Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners Outfielder Randy Arozarena / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Arozarena slipped to 92nd in FPGscore (-0.98) for hitters due to his glaring weakness in batting average and RBIs. Over his previous three seasons, he finished 35th (3.26), 19th (6.08), and 32nd (2.82). His one positive in 2024 was the rise in his average hit rate (1.775), suggesting over 30 home runs if repeated over 550 at-bats. The good outweighs the bad on his professional resume, making him a value this season. There is a good chance Arozarena hits one slot in the batting order from Julio Rodriguez, creating an upside opportunity in runs or RBIs. Let’s go with .265 with 85 runs, 25 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases.

Value: Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Luis Castillo / Jeff Le-Imagn Images

The Mariners starting pitchers added a split-finger pitch to their arsenal over the past few seasons. Based on the direction of Castillo’s changeup, a grip change or new pitch may be required to pump some life into his arm against left-handed batters. When his changeup was more relevant, he was a high-volume groundball pitcher. His change in approach led to more fly-balls (42.2% and 40.0%) over the past two seasons, compared to under 27.0% from 2019 to 2021.

From 2017 through 2021, Castillo had an elite changeup (.174 BAA and .275 SLG). I’ve highlighted his recent weakness, so the fantasy market must pay attention to his spring work in March to see if he does indeed upgrade his off-speed pitch in 2025. Do the time or face the crime of making a bad investment. Spring pitch mix update:

2025 Luis Castillo Spring PItch Mix (4 Games)
2025 Luis Castillo Spring PItch Mix (4 Games) / Brooks Baseball

Breakout: Andes Munoz, Seattle Mariners

Andres Munoz
Seattle Mariners Closer Andres Munoz / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When reviewing Munoz’s 2024 resume, he falls short in saves while ranking lower in strikeouts (77) due to his innings pitched (59.1). Both areas can be corrected by natural game flow and chances in 2025. He battled two minor injuries last season – back in early June and elbow in September.

For a fantasy team looking to wait on the closer position, Munoz is one of the better value options to target. Seattle has great starting pitchers, creating many close games. Well within range of 40+ saves and over 100 strikeouts.

Breakout: Bryce Miller, Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Bryce Miller / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The next magical step in Miller’s game is a jump in strikeouts. The change to his split-finger pitch last season erased his weakness against left-handed batters while giving another swing-and-miss pitch.

He looks poised to push his way up the starting pitching ranks in 2025 while being mispriced in the early draft season in the high-stakes market. Only 10 starters were better than him last year based on my FPGscore (4.12) ratings, and at least half of those pitchers will be passed this year.

