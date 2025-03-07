2025 Fantasy Baseball: Xavier Edwards Profile, Preview, Predictions
Xavier Edwards was a speed out off the waiver wire midseason in 2024. His batting average has been edge over the past two years, but he gives away his two-category advantage due to weakness in home runs and RBIs.
SS – Xavier Edwards, MIA (ADP – 157.9)
Over six seasons in the minors, Edwards hit .313 with 295 runs, 14 home runs, 172 RBIs, and 119 stolen bases over 1,781 at-bats. He had about a year and a half of experience at AAA (.304/139/13/86/44 over 828 at-bats). He had strength in his walk rate (10.5) while being challenging to strike out (11.6).
Edwards suffered a left foot injury last March, leading to him not having a chance to make the Marlins out of spring training and starting his minor league year on the injured list. His first at-bat at AAA came in late May. He went 19-for-52 over his first 13 games with four runs, three RBIs, and three stolen bases, earning him a three-day pass to the big league. The Marlins shipped him back to the minors for another two weeks (.298/7/1/3/2 over 57 at-bats).
His bat shined in Miami in July (.395 over 86 at-bats with one home run, 12 RBIs, and nine steals). Other than missing 10 days in late August with a back issue, Edwards performed well over his final 170 at-bats (.300/24/0/14/22). He has a top-of-the-order walk rate (10.9) while finishing with a higher but favorable strikeout rate (17.2) than his time on the minors.
Edwards has a groundball swing path (50.7%) with barely a pulse in his HR/FB rate (1.8). Only 26.5% of his balls in play last year were fly balls. His exit velocity (86.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (23.9) give him no upside in power or RBI production. In his time with Miami, he had an outlier contact batting average (.400 – .361 in the minors), considering his lack of pop when putting the ball in play. His average hit rate (1.287) suggests hitting more than five home runs will be a tall task.
Fantasy Outlook: Edwards projects to have two assets (batting average and stolen bases), and he should finish with close to neutral stats in runs. A base stealer in waiting can be a great asset for a fantasy team loaded with power. Unfortunately, adding him to a roster instantly gives back any foundation gains in power and RBIs. Possible 60 stolen bases with 80 runs, five home runs, 50 RBIs, and a .300 batting average. Edwards is not my kind of dance based on his current price point.
