Lamar Jackson, Tyquan Thornton And 6 Other Week 4 Notable Fantasy Football Injuries

Week 4 of the fantasy football season is coming to a close, and fantasy players will be forced to navigate some testing injuries that could hamper production during a crucial stretch of the year. Some of the NFL’s biggest stars and other key fantasy contributors were banged up during Week 4, potentially raising concerns over availability in Week 5 and beyond.

As fantasy players monitor upcoming updates regarding star players, let’s look at some of the notable injuries from Week 4, with details regarding Week 5 status:

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens - QB

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) sits on the bench after being removed from the game due to a possible injury during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy players alike held a collective breath as quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans with an apparent lower leg injury. The two-time MVP left the stadium in a walking boot and was considered “day-to-day”, according to subsequent updates. Jackson is set to undergo an MRI this afternoon, with further details regarding his timeframe to return. Prior to his exit, Jackson completed 15 of his 22 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, adding two carries for 20 yards on the ground.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is believed to be day-to-day with his ankle injury, one that will be monitored and treated this coming week. pic.twitter.com/04WIf8MNN8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2026

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles - RB

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a crucial blow in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, with star running back Saquon Barkley going down with injury early. Barkley suffered a hamstring injury, and will miss Week 5, thrusting Tank Bigsby into a vastly expanded role as the lead back for the next week or so. Fortunately for Barkley, his hamstring issue isn’t believed to be “overly serious”, per recent reports, though he could miss at least a few weeks. He was limited to just two carries for eight yards in the loss.

Rap: Saquon Barkley’s hamstring injury "doesn’t seem to be overly serious.”



Will undergo further testing on Monday. pic.twitter.com/3KNztjZhGd — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 5, 2026

Ja’Marr Chase / Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals - WR

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks on during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati Bengals’ receiving corps faced two significant losses during the team’s Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. All-Pro wideout Ja’Marr Chase went down with a concussion, and was sidelined for the entirety of the second half, hauling in each of his three targets for 27 receiving yards in the first half. Things turned from bad to worse when Tee Higgins went down with an adductor injury on Cincinnati’s final drive, hauling in his final of 11 catches for 157 yards. Chase will be questionable for Week 5, while the extent of Higgins’ injury remains to be revealed as he undergoes an MRI today.

Rashee Rice / Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City Chiefs - WR

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) shakes hands with running back Kenneth Walker III (9) as he is carted off the field with an apparent injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like their fellow AFC contenders in Cincinnati, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered two brutal losses in the receiving corps, yet managed to pull out a 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City’s WR1 Rashee Rice suffered a non-contact hamstring injury, and fantasy players will await the results of his upcoming MRI, which should provide a timeline for return. Later in the game, Tyquan Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle during a crucial 55-yard catch that resulted in a go-ahead touchdown for the Chiefs. Could the looming absence of both wideouts pave the way for a Tyreek Hill reunion in Kansas City?

Developing: Tyreek Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he plans to begin negotiating a deal for his veteran wide receiver with multiple teams today.



One of those teams is the Chiefs, who have maintained contact with Hill.



“I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team… pic.twitter.com/RBn7ju28Ku — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders - QB

Veteran backup Marcus Mariota was thrust into action after star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 2, leading the Washington Commanders to an upset win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. On Sunday, during a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Mariota suffered an MCL sprain, sidelining the veteran signal-caller for an extended period. Seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis will take over as QB1 in Washington after a gutsy performance in his NFL debut.

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills - WR

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore #2 jumps over New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods #22 during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an electric debut with the Buffalo Bills in the season opener, DJ Moore suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the majority of Week 2. The star wideout managed to return for Week 3, hauling in six of his 10 targets for 67 yards, elevating expectations for a matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 4. During Buffalo’s 29-26 loss to New England, Moore aggravated his shoulder injury, and could be sidelined against the Rams in Week 5.

Bills WR D.J. Moore aggravated his shoulder injury during today’s loss to the Patriots, per source. It is not considered “a long term issue as of right now.” pic.twitter.com/EB6897w4bp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

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