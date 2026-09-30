While Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. remains a prized asset, trade whispers have intensified. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that opposing teams have continued checking in on Thomas since the offseason, noting that while it would take a strong offer for Jacksonville to consider moving him, he is a major name to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

Fowler: Brian Thomas Jr. is a "name worth watching" as teams are curious to see what Jaguars plan to do with him.



A potential trade would likely require a "strong offer." pic.twitter.com/xMezxpGgLv — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 30, 2026

Though moving an explosive young talent would take a massive haul, fantasy managers love a good hypothetical scenario. If the front office ultimately blinks and ships the dynamic wideout elsewhere, how would his fantasy value shift, and what would happen to the rest of the roster for the team that acquires him?

Top-5 Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs after a catch against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. San Francisco 49ers

If Thomas would land in San Francisco, his vertical skill set would inject a terrifying deep-threat element into Kyle Shanahan’s offense. For Thomas, this move would initially create a volatile target share, but his value as a WR2 would skyrocket thanks to play-action schematics and Brock Purdy's precision.

With Ricky Pearsall out for the year, Mike Evans dealing with persistent injuries, and rookie wideout De'Zhaun Stribling currently out of action on the IR, Thomas would immediately command a massive role out wide. Meanwhile, George Kittle would benefit enormously from the deep safety attention that Thomas would command, opening up the middle of the field for chunk gains.

2. Los Angeles Rams

A move to Los Angeles would place Thomas into a high-octane Sean McVay offense that has aggressively hunted big-name receivers this year—heavily tying themselves to marquee options like A.J. Brown in the offseason. For Thomas, this trade would solidify his status as an every-week high-upside WR2/Flex, as Matthew Stafford would routinely feed him downfield targets.

Davante Adams and Puka Nacua would continue to command a high-volume target share as the veteran anchors, but their usage would decrease a bit as Thomas absorbs those perimeter vertical routes. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum would also benefit, facing noticeably lighter boxes as linebackers respect Thomas's sub-4.4 speed on the outside.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Pairing Thomas with Patrick Mahomes would represent the ultimate fantasy jackpot, though rumblings also link the Chiefs to lingering interest in Tyreek Hill. If Thomas were the prize acquisition, he would instantly step in as Kansas City's premier deep threat, creating massive spike weeks that would elevate him into high-end fantasy WR2 territory.

Travis Kelce would continue to dominate high-value intermediate and red-zone work, but his yardage totals would level off. Rashee Rice would maintain his role as a chain-moving possession receiver adnd WR2, while Xavier Worthy would unfortunately take a major hit, losing valuable explosive designed touches and deep-ball volume to accommodate Thomas.

4. Buffalo Bills

If Thomas would head to Buffalo, he would step into an elite pairing with Josh Allen. This move would transform Thomas into a weekly darling for fantasy managers, offering an incredible blend of high red-zone volume and deep-ball explosions.

DJ Moore would see a slight shift in defensive coverages, but his secure intermediate role would keep him heavily involved and solidified as a weekly WR2. Meanwhile, Khalil Shakir would see his usage drop and would become droppable outside of deeper leagues. Dalton Kincaid would be allowed to further feast on soft intermediate seams with safeties occupied over the top, and would continue his emergence as a weekly TE1.

5. New England Patriots

Landing in New England would make Thomas a top option for Drake Maye as the Patriots deal with A.J. Brown's ankle injury and jump-start a slow start to the season. Thomas would see a massive volume floor, establishing him as one of the focal points of the passing game, and would see a big boost to his fantasy value.

Pop Douglas would lose some valuable target share and fantasy value, slipping into a more sporadic complementary role. However, tight end Hunter Henry would see softer seams underneath, carving out a safer red-zone floor while defensive attention tilts heavily toward containing Thomas on the outside.