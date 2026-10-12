Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Tyreek Hill

Free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently posted a video of his rehab from a season-ending knee injury last season. The former Chief and Dolphin hinted to being ready in November, just in time for the Fantasy football playoffs chase.

These landing spots would bring the most out of Hill's Fantasy production and could show glimpses of what the receiver has done in the past.

Kansas City Chiefs

A reunion with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid would be the most ideal spot for Hill and would lift the receiver’s Fantasy ceiling. In six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill eclipsed over 1,000 receiving yards four times, while scoring at least six touchdowns in every season. Hill’s track-star speed would be utilized heavily in the Chiefs’ offense that looks much different than the last time Hill was there.

The Chiefs are more of a run-centered offense with Kenneth Walker III taking the majority of touches at running back. Walker and the Chiefs run the ball at a 46.83% clip this season, about 10% higher than any of the seasons Hill was there. Hill may not see the amount of targets as he previously did in Kansas City, but is still a home run threat if defenses stack the box against Walker III.

The Chiefs are dealing with injuries at receiver that make a Hill reunion a possibility. Tyquan Thornton suffered a gruesome injury in week 4 that will keep the receiver out indefinitely. Rashee Rice picked up a hamstring injury in week 4 and if the injury lingers, Hill can very well be an option for Mahomes and Reid.

Screw it, Mahomes to Tyreek Hill highlights! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qSZ70ESPgr — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) October 7, 2026

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have been hampered with wide receiver injuries all season long. Most notably, Alec Pierce landed on injured reserve after suffering a heel/ankle injury in week 2. There’s no timetable for Pierce’s return, which makes Hill a candidate to fill in for Pierce as the duo have similar skillsets.

Pierce led the league in yards per reception the past two seasons, a role Hill can step into while Pierce is sidelined. Hill has six seasons where he's averaged 14-plus yards per reception. In recent seasons in Miami, Hill was relegated to a YAC role, whereas in this potential move Hill would be allowed to run deeper routes. The possibility of Hill using his speed on deeper routes while Pierce is out makes the former Dolphin an enticing possibility in Indianapolis.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers entered week 5 four receivers on IR and left week 5 with Deebo Samuel Sr. picking up a hamstring injury. Samuel Sr. will receive an MRI on his hamstring, so it’s still up in the air on the severity of the injury. Despite being 5-0, the 49ers are a candidate to pick up Hill as the NFC West outfit are dealing with a multitude of injuries at receiver.

Hill playing with Kyle Shanahan would be a Fantasy manager's dream as the 49ers head coach would make the most of Hill’s abilities. For Fantasy managers with an open spot on their bench, picking up Hill would be a worthwhile move as the receiver could be in an ideal Fantasy spot down the road.

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