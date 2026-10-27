Instant Grade: Seahawks Trade For Colts' Quenton Nelson

The Seattle Seahawks are boosting their offensive line by acquiring Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson in a blockbuster trade. ESPN insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

"Trade: Colts have agreed to send eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, per me and @rapsheet. Nelson is on an expiring contract and the Colts are opting to get back draft capital now before they could lose him in free agency. But an all-time Colt now moves on to the Seahawks," Schefter tweeted.

Seahawks Acquire Quenton Nelson in Big Trade

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson warms up ahead of a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have been missing Anthony Bradford for multiple weeks due to hip and knee injuries, so they had not been at full strength. Now, Nelson gives them a big boost on the offensive line for a run game that has struggled to stay consistent throughout the season.

Nelson, 30, was the No. 6 overall pick by the Colts back in 2018, out of Notre Dame. Since joining the NFL, he has been one of the league's top interior offensive linemen and has consistently been a top performer. Nelson has not missed a game since the 2021 season and has played nearly 9,000 snaps in his career.

Throughout most of his career, Nelson has been blocking for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who joined the team in 2020. Since entering the league, Taylor has the second-highest rushing yards total of any player in the NFL, behind Derrick Henry. His 8,185 yards are not due only to his own talent but also to the strength of the offensive line blocking for him.

Nelson now gets to block for the likes of Jadarian Price, Zach Charbonnet and Emanuel Wilson as they try to build a rushing attack that rivals the one from last season, with Kenneth Walker III leading the way.

With Nelson on board, the Seahawks have a better chance to have a more well-rounded offense, which is a big step in the right direction.

Nelson is in the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract that he signed in 2022. It's a heavy price for the Seahawks, but this is proof that they are trying to push for a second straight Super Bowl victory.

Nelson could make his debut on Monday Night Football when the Seahawks host the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

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