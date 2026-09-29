Buccaneers Jalen McMillan Suffers Yet Another Major Injury

It's hard to imagine things getting worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, they have started 0-3 to start a season for the first time since 2014 and lost Baker Mayfield for at least three weeks due to a dislocated throwing thumb.

Mayfield isn't the only injury to come from their most recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Bucs will be out third-year wide receiver Jalen McMillan for the foreseeable future.

Jalen McMillan Out 6-8 Weeks With PCL Sprain

McMillan first suffered a knee injury in training camp, and the word is that he sprained his PCL, aggravating the previous injury, during the first quarter against the Vikings. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his current reported rehabilitation timeline, McMillan could return in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears in a best-case scenario, but the most likely target would be in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions following the Bucs' bye week.

If they want to be extra conservative with McMillan, given his medical history, the team could wait until Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football.

McMillan's Injury History Should Be A Major Concern

It's time to get seriously worried about McMillan's ability to stay healthy.

Dating back to his rookie year in 2024, McMillan has missed time, at times extended periods, and struggled to stay on the field.

In his rookie season, McMillan missed a few games due to thigh and hamstring injuries. But the real trouble came last season on a scary hit that could have ended his career during preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.

That hit led to McMillan missing almost the entire 2025 season with a fractured vertebra in his neck.

McMillan entered the season with so much confidence and hype, knowing he would be fully healthy, but is now dealing with much of the same concerns.

The hope is that McMillan will get healthy as soon as possible. However, it's hard not to question whether this will end up being another blunder on the part of Jason Licht and company, given the state of the franchise at the moment.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.