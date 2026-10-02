Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Caleb Douglas Is Ruled Out, Meaning Chris Bell Might Be Ready For His Breakout

A Miami Dolphins (0-3) season filled with misery and woe just became more miserable and more woeful. It’s not because they’re going on the road to play the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings and their second-ranked defense (although that certainly doesn’t help). Rather, it's because Caleb Douglas, one of the team's dynamic rookie wide receivers, has been ruled out for the second straight game due to an ankle injury.

It’s a tough blow for fantasy managers that rostered the neophyte, considering how productive he was in his first weeks of NFL action. However, it does also present an opportunity for others to step in and rack up fantasy points.

Fantasy Impact

WR, Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have to be over the moon with their 3rd round pick Douglas through two games, who hauled in seven receptions on 10 targets for 113 yards and 16.1 average yards per catch. He looked like a true secondary option behind Malik Washington, which is why the injury is such a buzz kill.

Still, he’s young, and the Dolphins aren’t exactly competing for a playoff spot, so there’s little sense in rushing Douglas back. Make sure he returns healthy so he can load up on reps and valuable game experience. When that time comes, Douglas will once again be a useful option for fantasy managers.

WR, Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (18) reacts after gaining yardage against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of a pre-season game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Bell was selected 19 picks after Douglas in the 3rd round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and while his production levels—5 receptions, 9 targets, 92 yards, 0 TDs—don’t quite match his fellow rookie, the Louisville standout's hype remains in another stratosphere.

Bell has drawn comparisons to A.J. Brown, Anquan Boldin, and other fantasy football legends, but the torn ACL he suffered last November has understandably made the Dolphins exercise caution about ramping up his workload.

He seems to be fully healthy now, and with Douglas out in Week 3, he led the team in reception yards (67) and caught four passes on seven targets. That includes an impressive 44-yard gain off a slant route with plenty of tasty YAC.

Minnesota will present a formidable challenge for Bell, but as my esteemed colleague Mark Morales-Smith pointed out , the Vikings don’t put clamps on wide receivers in the same way they do quarterbacks. They’ve allowed the 12th-most fantasy points to wideouts in 2026.

If the Fins' offensive line is able to block just enough for Malik Willis, Bell may be in line for a breakout game—both on the field and in fantasy lineups.

TE, Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs after the catch against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings’ pass rush is truly elite. They lead the NFL in sacks with 14, and it seemed like every time Baker Mayfield dropped back in Week 3, they sent him scrambling.

The pocket will surely collapse on Willis as well, and Greg Dulcich could act as a crucial, go-to safety valve.

The tight end delivered one of the better performances of his career in Week 3, catching five passes for 55 yards on seven targets, which included a massive 42-yard reception amid double coverage. His statistical output represented a significant usage jump from the previous two weeks, where he totaled just 37 yards on seven catches.

Clearly, the Dolphins are searching for the right targets to fill the production voids left by Douglas and De'Von Achane.

According to Fantasy Pros, Dulcich is currently TE30 in consensus Week 4 rankings. Still, we view him as an intriguing low-risk, high-reward streamer option.