The Indianapolis Colts grabbed headlines with a shocking roster move on Friday, moving on from veteran quarterback Daniel Jones, depleting the signal-caller's fantasy football value. Jones struggled in his first season back from an achilles tear, just 11 games into his two-year $88 million extension coming off his breakout campaign.

He was unable to build on a successful 2025 campaign, leading the Colts to a disappointing 3-8 record before his release following a lackluster performance against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. He completed a career-low 58.4 percent of his passes for 1,974 yards and seven touchdowns with a league-high 13 interceptions so far this season.

He entered the season with elevated fantasy outlook coming off his emergence last season, but failed to live up to such expectations over 11 starts in 2026. With Jones set to hit free agency, Indianapolis will turn to former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson to take the reins under center.

Richardson will have the opportunity to earn the starting job over the long-term with improved production over the final few weeks of the season. Some teams could benefit from the addition Jones for the remainder of the season due to injuries or other outside factors, and these three landing spots separate from the pack with immediate fantasy upside:

New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New England Patriots' playoff hopes are dwindling with long-term injuries to Drake Maye and A.J. Brown. Maye is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a dislocated ankle, thrusting backup Tommy DeVito into the starting role. DeVito struggled after taking over for Maye in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, completing just half of his 24 pass attempts for 81 yards with a touchdown.

He threw a costly interception, and New England's offense mustered just 10 points in the blowout loss. Considering the unit's struggles, it wouldn't be surprising for the Patriots to consider adding Jones to elevate the offense's ceiling. The veteran could take over for the remainder of the season, presenting some optimism in a turnaround in Josh McDaniels' offense.

He's a greater rushing threat with improved accuracy to that of DeVito, allowing some key fantasy contributors on the Patriots' offense to sustain crucial production.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck jogs off the field after his first NFL start, a 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like New England, the Arizona Cardinals were ravaged by injuries after trading Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the trade deadline. Veteran Gardner Minshew was ruled out for the remainder of the season following an impressive performance in his first start of the season, and rookie Carson Beck is dealing with an injury that has thrust Josh Johnson into the starting role.

The Cardinals aren't playing for much, entering Week 11 with a 3-7 record, but have a noticable void at quarterback. The team is expected to target a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, but it wouldn't hurt to take a flier on Jones at this point in the season.

Jones presents a far higher ceiling for Arizona's offense than Beck or Johnson, even with his inconsistent play this season. If he can mesh with Mike LaFleur, he'll have opportunity to succeed in an offense boasting weapons like Trey McBride and a rushing attack that has shown out at times this season.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Dolphins are in a very similar boat to the Cardinals. They're well outside the playoff hunt, and could be without their top option at quarterback for the rest of the season, as Malik Willis heads to IR. Kyle McCord has taken over as Miami's QB1, though the job is anything but secure.

The Dolphins are going to have to evaluate the quarterback spot this offseason, and could get a glimpse of a long-term solution if Jones shows out in Miami's lowly offense. Adding a veteran presence could elevate a unit that ranks 29th in pass game production at a cheap pricepoint, presenting a low-risk, high-reward scenario for Jeff Hafley's team.

Jones drastically elevates the outlook for Miami's offense and key contributors like Malik Washington and Caleb Douglas, while drawing attention away from Ollie Gordon II and a productive ground attack.

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