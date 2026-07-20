Tarik Skubal and 4 More Fantasy Baseball Players Likely on the Move

The MLB trade deadline is two weeks away and the trade block is heating up with potential trade candidates.

With expiring contracts and teams well outside a playoff push, these players getting traded would shake up the rest of the season and Fantasy Baseball.

Tarik Skubal

Skubal is in the last year of his deal with all signs pointing to free agency as Skubal and the Detroit Tigers were unable to negotiate a deal.

The Tigers were unable to build momentum after back-to-back playoff appearances as the AL-Central outfit are currently 4.5 games back in the wild card.

Instead of losing Skubal for nothing, the Tigers could ship off the two-time AL CY Young winner for a haul.

The lefty has pitched a 2.83 ERA with 98 strikeouts in a season interrupted by an elbow injury.

Skubal moving mid-season would be a blockbuster in the playoff push and in Fantasy baseball.

Reid Detmers

Detmers could be another left-handed starter on the market as the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim continue their struggles

The Angels could switch their ideology of keeping their players at the deadline after general manager Perry Minasian was fired midseason.

Detmers is enjoying one of the best seasons in his career as he ranks in the top ten in strikeouts with 130.

Leaving Southern California and playing for a playoff contender, could help Detmers continue his strong Fantasy season.

Reid Detmers, 3Ks in the 4th pic.twitter.com/bV4mzSyDQn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 18, 2026

Luis Arraez

Arraez is continuing his usual high batting average output in his first season as a San Francisco Giant as the three-time batting champion is second in the MLB with a .326 average.

Arraez is one of the few bright spots under first-year manager Tony Vitello, who has the Giants at a 42-57 record.

With Arraez only on a one-year deal and the Giants well out of playoff contention, the two-time All-Star could be available as the trade deadline approaches.

Teams with a need for a high-average bat could seek out Arraez.

Arraez moving out of the Bay Area to a playoff contender could help his Fantasy output as playing on a higher-scoring offense would lead to more runs for Arraez after getting on base.

Freddy Peralta

Peralta joined the Mets this offseason as a part of an offseason spending extravaganza.

It’s safe to say the Mets didn’t receive a good return on investment as the Mets currently sit dead last in the NL East with a 42-58 record.

Peralta hit a slight regression in his first season as a Met. The two-time All Star currently has a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts, a dip from his time as a Brewer.

With Peralta slated to be a free agent this offseason, the Mets may try to receive a return for Peralta at the trade deadline.

Peralta still offers value as a starting pitcher for playoff contenders and Fantasy Baseball managers.

Freddy strikes out the side 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3rPU8LzFd9 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 11, 2026

Taylor Ward

Ward was traded to the Baltimore Orioles this offseason in the last year of his deal.

The Orioles are two games back of a wild-card spot, but moving on from Ward still makes sense for the O’s.

Two of the Orioles top prospects are outfielders, so signing Ward to a long-term contract doesn’t make sense for Baltimore.

Ward has changed his batting approach in his move to Baltimore, focusing more on OBP than hitting extra base hits as he did in Anaheim.

Ward currently has a .389 OBP, which is on pace for a career-high, but has only hit seven home runs this season, a far cry during his time with the Angels.

Potentially moving out of Baltimore may give Ward the opportunity to go back to his old batting approach, which would help his Fantasy output.

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