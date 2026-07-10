Angels Trade Package: Inside the Rumored Reid Detmers Blockbuster Deal

Reid Detmers stands out as an obvious trade chip on an Angels team again destined to miss the playoffs. The homegrown lefty is enjoying a breakout season in the rotation and has two full seasons of club control beyond 2026. All of that adds up to Detmers having immense trade value.

Rumors are swirling around baseball with fans and pundits trying to line up potential trades. With the Chicago White Sox leading the AL Central they are expected to be buyers at the trade deadline and Detmers to Chicago rumors are picking up steam.

Let's take a look at what a Detmers to the Southside trade might look like. To estimate the return, I used the trade simulator at baseballtradevalues.com. In looking at trade values and players the White Sox might realistically trade, here is an estimated return for Reid Detmers.

Billy Carlson would be the headliner.

Sep 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox 2025 draft pic Billy Carlson throws out a ceremonial pitch before the teams game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of the Corona High School team that also featured Seth Hernandez, Billy Carlson was the White Sox second round draft pick in 2025. The 19 year old shortstop is lauded for his defense which carries a potential 70 grade on the 20-80 scale. That is elite defense at the game's most important position.

Carlson is a solid overall athlete who is still developing in all sense of the word. His body is maturing and he is in his first year of professional baseball. Still, his speed is rated at 55 and scouts project an average hit tool with slightly above average raw and game power.

If Carlson lives up to potential, he will be a gold glove caliber shortstop who can hold his own with the bat and park a few balls over the fence.

Hagen Smith is a sold co feature of the Angels return.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hagen Smith pitched three years at Arkansas before the White Sox selected him 5th overall in the 2024 draft. He entered both 2025 and 2026 rated in the top 100 of major prospect rankings lists.

"Effectively wild" is a good way to describe Smith who has always carried high rates of both strikeouts and walks. As a professional, Smith is striking out nearly 13 batters per 9 innings while walking about 6. In college his K rate was higher and he walked fewer batters, but even in college he issued too many free passes.

Baseball America rates Smith's upper 90s fastball a 70 along with his devastating slider. While the heater can touch 100 MPH, it is the wicked break on his slider that gets swings and misses. College hitters whiffed at the slider over 56% of the time.

In the Arizona Fall League, Smith faced the best prospects in baseball and mowed through them to the tune of a 2.57 ERA in 5 starts. He struck out 13.5 batters per 9 innings and only walked 3.9.

Stuff like Smith's is rare. If a combination of the Angels new pitching lab and some work with Mike Maddux can improve Smith's command, the Angels might have a quality rotation piece as soon as next season.

Jaden Fauske and George Wolkow as complementary pieces.

Sep 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox 2025 draft pic Jaden Fauske throws out a ceremonial pitch before the teams game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaden Fauske was the White Sox second round pick in the 2025 draft. His projections are essentially MLB average across the board. Hit 55, speed 50, field 50. A well rounded prospect, the 19 year old is in A ball showing great plate discipline with a 16.8% walk rate but little power.

Power is George Wolkow's calling card. His raw power is rated an 80 but it comes with a hit tool that is currently rated a 20. In short, Wolkow either hits the ball a mile or creates a ton of wind. He is a lottery ticket but one with a standout tool that could ultimately carry huge value. The likelihood of that happening is low, but Wolkow is the lowest rated prospect in this package.

Would you make this trade?

Reid Detmers is a quality pitcher and a quality individual who is liked by his teammates and spends time helping out in the community. He is pitching exactly like the Angels hoped he would when they drafted him 10th overall in 2020.

To give up a player of that value, you have to get solid value in return. This package features a first round pick in Hagen Smith who is currently in AA ball, and two second round picks in Billy Carlson and Jaden Fauske. Add in the lottery ticket in Wolkow and it is a very solid return.

If things go right, the Angels get a middle of the rotation starter in Smith for six years in exchange for 2.5 years of Detmers. Then a little futher down the line six years of a defensive stud shortstop in Carlson. Given Fauske's overall profile he could make his way to the majors as well while Wolkow is a pure lottery ticket.

If things go wrong, Smith never gets his walks under controld and likely ends up as a bullpen piece. The high schoolers never reach their potential and the Angels end up with nothing much to show for the loss of Detmers.

In between are a ton of possible outcomes in which the trade return can be viewed in a wide variety of ways. The general return is sensible in that it combines the high upside of Carlson with a relatively safer floor of Hagen Smith as the key portion of the return.

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