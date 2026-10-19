Week 6 DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown Lineup: Brock Purdy Looks to Continue Hot Streak

The San Francisco 49ers host the struggling Washington Commanders as the NFC West outfit look to remain undefeated on Monday Night Football.

Both teams are dealing with a multitude of injuries, which makes creating a showdown lineup a little tricky this week. This lineup factors in the injuries and the replacements, who can step in and outperform their salary alongside some Fantasy studs.

Brock Purdy - Captain ($16,200)

Purdy has been a consistent option all season long and will serve as this lineup's captain. The 49ers QB is averaging 23.3 FPPG this season and is slated to raise his average against an opponent who struggles against the pass.

The Commanders allow 255 passing yards per game, the fourth most in the league. The leakiness of the Commanders' pass defense allows opposing QBs to feast in Fantasy against the NFC East team. Opposing QBs average 19.8 FPPG against the Commanders this season, seventh-most in the league.

Despite having to deal with a mountain of injuries at wide receiver, Purdy continues to put up Fantasy numbers and should do the same here against the Commanders.

Brock Purdy this season:



789 passing yards

10 total TD, 1 INT

72.3 completion %

1 sick TD run called back by holding



He leads the league in passing touchdowns (9).pic.twitter.com/q2WhnVSALz — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 27, 2026

Jayden Daniels ($10,000)

Daniels will be the only Commander in the lineup and the game script will dictate a heavy workload for the QB.

Daniels does have a tough matchup this week as the 49ers allow the second least amount of Fantasy points to opposing QBs. The former LSU Tiger can overcome the tough matchup thanks to his running ability. Daniels has at least five rushing attempts and 31 rushing yards in each game this season. Daniels displayed his rushing ability last week as he ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-27 tie against the New York Giants.

Mike Evans ($9,600)

Evans will continue to be the main focus of the 49ers' passing attack as many of the 49ers' wide receivers will be out for the contest. Deebo Samuel Sr. will miss this contest, while Demarcus Robinson and De'Zhaun Stribling remain on injured reserve.

With much of the receiver room out for this game, Evans will continue to carry the load. Evans leads the teams in targets and should see a healthy amount in this game. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer has his break-out game last week 26.3 PPR points last weeks and looks to build off the momentum this week as WR 1.

49ers Brock Purdy and Mike Evans developing a strong connection for how to play together



Multiple times I've seen Evans "box out" a defender and Purdy throws to the opposite side where defender can't reach



This could be deadly pic.twitter.com/lwC95VhcZI — Brad (@Graham_SFN) October 13, 2026

George Kittle ($8,200)

Kittle will join this lineup as a part of a stack with Purdy, in order to maximize points correlation. With the aforementioned wide receivers injuries, Kittle could see an expanded emphasis in the pass game. Kittle has been used heavily in the pass game early on this season as the tight end ranks behind Evans with 28 targets and is slated to continue his workload against the Commanders.

The Commanders struggle against opposing tight ends as they allow 16.3 FPPG to tight ends, second-most in the league. With Kittle expected to see a bigger role in the passing game and the Commanders' weakness against tight ends, the 49ers tight end could be in for a productive Fantasy day.

Kaelon Black ($3,800)

Black has seen his snap count diminish the past three weeks, but the game script could dictate a larger role tonight. If the 49ers jump out to a large lead, the rookie running back may see more touches as the 49ers may try to reduce the wear and tear on Christian McCaffrey.

Jacob Cowing ($2,200)

Cowing is a value play here and should see a decent amount of snaps with the rest of the 49ers receivers out. Cowing filled in for Samuel Sr. as the vet receiver left injured, which left Cowing with a 43% snap share.

Brandin Cooks ($4,000) may catch some attention from DFS players here, but Cowing out snapped the journeyman receiver. At a lower salary and potential lower ownership, Cowing is the play over Cooks this week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News