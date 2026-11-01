Week 8 Sunday Night Football DFS Showdown Strategies: How to Navigate the Injury-Filled Eagles-Commanders Game

In what was anticipated shootout between the NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, quickly turned into perceived defensive battle thanks to injuries. Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Terry McLaurin and Dontayvion Wicks will all miss this contest, leaving voids for backups to fill.

Fantasy managers can utilize these startegies when constructing their lineups for this showdown slate with a multitude of players missing.

Trust Tanner McKee

McKee (DK: $8,800 / FD: $6,800) hasn't given much DFS players to believe in heading into this slate, but the matchup against the Commanders presents an opportunity for the Eagles QB to have a breakout game. McKee has yet to have a top-20 weekly finish in his two start in relief of Hurts. McKee's best display was a 12.6 Fantasy points performance a couple of weeks ago against the Carolina Panthers, but there's good reason for McKee to best that performance this week.

The Commanders allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks with a 22.7 FPPG average. On top of the Commanders' struggles against quarterbacks, the NFC East outfit have been solid against running backs, allowing 16.5 FPPG to running backs. The Eagles have struggled to run the ball this season, which marks an opportunity for McKee to chuck the ball against a defense that is susceptible to giving up big games to opposing quarter backs.

Tanner McKee breaking out the pump fake to fool the defense



DALvsPHI on ESPN⁰Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/m0dE2SWNy0 — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2026

Emphasize Commanders Receivers Other Than Stefon Diggs

Playing Diggs (DK: $9,000 / FD: $10,200) is perfectly fine this week as the veteran receiver will see a steady amount of targets, but DFS players shouldn't expect a major bump in targets for Diggs. Commander head coach Dan Quinn said Diggs' workload won't be affected with McLaurin out and the Commanders are expecting for other wide receivers to step up. Many would expect for Diggs to see a significant bump in Diggs' workload, but Quinn's statement gives DFS players an edge heading into the showdown slate.

Antonio Williams (DK: $6,200 / FD: $5,200), Treylon Burks (DK: $5,400 / FD: $3,800) and Dyami Brown (DK: $3,400 / FD: $2,400) are all solid options for DFS players to hone in on given Quinn's words. Williams stands out from the bunch as his targets and receiving yards is third on the Commanders behind McLaurin and Diggs.

DFS players can stack either of the pass catchers with Jayden Daniels (DK: $10,400 / FD: $12,600) and Diggs or leave Diggs out of the lineup to differentiate themselves from other players.

"I’m betting on the target volume to follow shortly"



Antonio Williams could peak for the fantasy playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/AvwhRNog1z — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 28, 2026

Trust the Eagles' Top Two Pass Catchers

With Smith and Wicks out, targets have concentrated to two Eagles pass catchers, Makai Lemon (DK: $7,000 / FD: $5,800) and Dallas Goedert (DK: $7,400 / FD: $7,000). The pair totaled 15 targets between each other in last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys with Lemon leading the way at eight targets. DFS players can stack both Lemon and Goedert as the proof shows where the Eagles pass game focuses on with the mounting injuries.

Dallas Goedert hasn't scored a TD since Week 1



But over his last 2 games with Tanner McKee:

18.8% target share

25% first-read target share



Washington has allowed 8 TDs to tight ends this season



I’m starting Goedert on SNF. The opportunities are there pic.twitter.com/VYcXf5tb9J — John “Supi” Supowitz (@ImThatSupi) October 31, 2026

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