Ashton Jeanty, Jaylen Waddle, Breece Hall, and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 7
Fantasy football owners are always looking to find the best offenses to help with Start ‘Em and Sit ‘Em decisions every week, but it’s equally important to find the worst offenses to avoid.
We’re now seven weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week or every week), but we’re starting to see some real trends emerge. If you’ve been reading this article all year, you’ll notice some repeat offenders (ahem…Jets).
And with that said, let’s dive into the five worst fantasy offenses in Week 7 and try to see which ones we should avoid (or consider forgiving) as we move forward into Week 8 and beyond.
5. Tennessee Titans
The Titans are, again, on the bad list, but at least they’re not in the bottom-3 this week! Tennessee came out of the gate on fire against the Patriots on Sunday (fired coach bounce?) as Cam Ward was 11-of-12 at one point, but the wheels eventually fell off as they finished the day with just 255 yards of total offense and only 13 total points. The Titans are still last in the league in total yards per game (by a decent margin), so there’s not much fantasy upside here – especially while Calvin Ridley is out. There one thing to look out for is a Tony Pollard trade. If the 1-6 Titans deal him, Tyjae Spears (who is already out-touching Pollard after his return from IR) would see a huge boost in fantasy value.
Week 8 Best Bet to Produce: Tyjae Spears
4. Cleveland Browns
The Browns scored 31 points in the 31-6 win over Miami on Sunday, but they still only put up 206 yards of total offense on the day and are third-to-last in total yards per game on the season. Quinshon Judkins is an absolute fantasy stud, but there’s not much more fantasy value here besides the Browns defense. Dillon Gabriel’s role as a true game manager severely caps the fantasy value of pass catchers like Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, and Harold Fannin Jr.
Week 8 Best Bet to Produce: Quinshon Judkins
3. New York Jets
New week, same bad Jets offense. They only managed 220 yards of total offense in their 13-6 home loss to the Carolina Panthers and now the fourth-worst team in the league in that metric. With Justin Fields benched midway through the game, the Jets are now pondering whether or not to make a change at quarterback. With Garrett Wilson injured and Breece Hall reportedly on the trade block, there’s not a lot of fantasy value in this offense. Mason Taylor is really the only interesting player to keep an eye on.
Week 8 Best Bet to Produce: Mason Taylor
2. Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins just hit the low point (for now) of their season in a 31-6 loss to the Browns where Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions – including a pick-6. He’s now thrown SIX interceptions over his last two games. The Dolphins offense more or less revolves around De’Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle, so there’s not much else to see here for fantasy purposes. Darren Waller had been a touchdown machine of late, but he’s likely out for a while with a pectoral injury.
Week 8 Best Bet to Produce: Jaylen Waddle
1. Oakland Raiders
While it wasn’t quite the 84-yard output that the Jets had last week, the Raiders came pretty darn close with just 95 yards of total offense on the day in their 31-0 loss to the Chiefs. The Raiders are now the second-to-worst team in the league in total points per game (just 14.7), and reportedly have Jakobi Meyers on the trade block. Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers (who is reportedly going to play next Sunday) are the obvious fantasy studs for the Raiders, but Tre Tucker and Dont’e Thornton are in for a boost in value if Meyers dealt.
Week 8 Best Bet to Produce: Brock Bowers