Where Things Stand After Jets Benched Justin Fields
The New York Jets made a difficult decision on Sunday afternoon and benched Justin Fields after a tough first half against the Carolina Panthers.
Tyrod Taylor took over in the second half, but the Jets still went on to lose, 13-6. The Jets' offense got a field goal with Fields leading the charge in the first half and a field goal in the second half with Taylor under center.
Now, it's going to be interesting to see how the team moves forward. Here's all you need to know after the benching:
What's next for Justin Fields?
Aaron Glenn isn't ready to make a QB call for Week 8:
Obviously, Glenn was asked after the game if this was a permanent decision or something for just Week 7. He explained why he made the decision, but wouldn't commit to anything for Week 8.
"I understand the nature of the quarterback change," Glenn said. "We needed a spark. At that time, I felt like it was the right time to do it. Obviously, it was a tough situation for both of those guys. But, it was my call. It was my call and I felt like it was the right time to do it. When it goes to next week, I'm not ready to sit here and say what's going to happen next week with our quarterbacks. But, I will say this, it is something I will have to look at."
Justin Fields responded to the benching like a professional
Fields was asked about the benching after the game and handled it well, or at least as well as you would hope someone would.
"Warranted? Eh, we all have our differences of opinions," Fields said. "I think I was like, threw 11 total passes in the first half. I had like what, 40-something, 46 yards, 50 yards, so like I said, it's not my decision. I'm here to be the best teammate that I can be. I'm here to be the best person that I can be. So, like I said, it's not up to me, of course. I wish things would've went a little different. Not only for me, but for the team. Like I said, I'm going to show up to work every day the same and just try to be a light."
State of Jets' quarterback room
The Jets will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals next week. New York's quarterback room is in flux. It features Fields and the veteran Taylor. Undrafted free agent rookie Brady Cook also is on the practice squad.
