Raiders Get Utterly Outclassed, Embarrassed vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to the Kansas City Chiefs for their first matchup of the season against their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders were coming off a win and looking to make it back-to-back wins and pick one up against a big-time opponent. The Raiders were up against it because they were already without tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
This game did not get off the way the Raiders wanted it to. They got the ball first, and after a good couple of plays, the drive stalled and the Raiders had to punt it off. The Chiefs got the ball and drove down the field and scored the first touchdown of the game
Raiders Had No Answer For Chiefs
And the second drive for the Raiders went like their first, nothing much. They gave the ball right back to the Chiefs, and they did the same thing and went down the field and took a quick two-touchdown lead. The Raiders did not have any answer for this Chiefs offense and struggled for most of the first two quarters of this game.
It news got worse for the Raiders because their star and face of the franchise player, Maxx Crosby, went down with a knee injury before halftime.
The Silver and Black came out of halftime and did not have any answers on both sides of the ball. The defense could not stop the Chiefs offense. Then the offense could not get anything going. In the third quarter, the Chiefs scored another ten points and 31 straight unanswered points. It was all Chiefs in the third quarter once again. We saw more of punter AJ Cole than the offense on the field.
This was another ugly loss for the Raiders as they are heading into their bye. The Raiders will enter the bye with a 2-5 record, and we are going to see what players are on the trade block and which players can come back healthy for the second half of the season. It is not over, but this season has not shown any promise for this Raiders team that had way different expectations than what they have shown so far this season.
