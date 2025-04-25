Fantasy Sports

Cleveland Browns Select Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins: Fantasy Football Impact

Quinshon Judkins has been selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. How will he fare in the NFL and what is his value in fantasy football leagues?

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quinshon Judkins has been selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 36 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Quinshon Judkins Scouting Report:

Judkins has almost the identical build (6’0” and 220 lbs.) as Omarion Hampson, with a tick lower rating in the 40-yard dash (4.48). His career started at Ole Miss in 2022, leading to two high-volume touch seasons (289 and 293). His best output over this span came in his freshman campaign (274/1,567/16 with 15 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown). His running lanes were much smaller the following year (4.3 yards per rush and 6.8 yards per catch), but Judkins still scored 17 times.

His decision to transfer to Ohio State led to a National Title while settling for a split role with TreVeyon Henderson. He finished with 1,221 combined yards with 16 touchdowns and 22 catches on 216 touches. The Buckeyes gave him over 15 carries in one game (17/85). Judkins rushed for 100 yards in three matchups (9/108/2, 14/173/2, and 11/100/2). He’s scored two touchdowns or more in 16 games in his career. 

In the heat of his runs, Judkins is willing to bounce outside with an attitude when making contact, and he uses a stiff arm to shove oncoming tacklers to the ground. His game plays well on the interior when there is daylight for a big play, but Judkins is comfortable taking a parallel cut-back lane to a better opportunity. His pass protection grades well while picking up 59 catches for 442 yards and five touchdowns in college. 

Based on his scoring ability and possible chances on passing downs, Judkins has the feel of Najee Harris with much better long speed.

Quinshon Judkins Fantasy Football Outlook:

Judkins should be the future of the running back position in Cleveland after the team lost Nick Chubb via free agency. Judkins has excellent ball security but does lack the top-end speed that some other running backs possess. Still, this kid is actually quite similar to Chubb, and thrives in between the tackles. He has a downhill, punisher style that the Browns need in their backfield.

Last year, the Browns’ running backs ranked last in rushing attempts (312) and 31st in rushing yards (1,253) with only seven scores on the ground. They averaged only 4.0 yards per carry, with 63 catches for 429 yards and one touchdown on 87 targets.

Judkins can excell on third downs due to his ability to pick up blitzes, and he can catch passes, providing clear value in PPR formats. Additionally, he has the potential to thrive in short yardiage and goal-line situations. Judkins should emerge as a workhorse in Cleveland and should be viewed as one of the top rookie running backs in 2025 fantasy football leagues.

