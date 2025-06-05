Fantasy Football Dynasty Startup Mock Draft: Drake London (Pick 1.11)
One of the strategies every smart fantasy football manager will live by is stacking their team with players from great offenses.
In dynasty leagues, it's a little more complicated. Fantasy managers want to add as many players as possible from offensive units that maybe aren't great right now but will be for the next 2-5 years.
The Atlanta Falcons appear to be a prime example of what I'm talking about.
The Falcons weren't a bad offense in 2024. Actually, they finished last season ranked sixth in yards. But they were also tied for 13th in points. A great offense would be much better at scoring.
With a new quarterback, though, the Falcons might very well be better at putting the ball in the end zone in 2025 and over the next few years. If they are, dynasty managers will want to have the team's top receiver.
Therefore, with the No. 11 selection of a 2025 PPR dynasty startup league draft, I would recommend selecting Falcons wideout Drake London.
Pick 1.11: WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
During the 2024 campaign, London grew into a great fantasy option. In 17 games last season, he posted 100 catches with 1,271 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
All of those totals were career highs.
Whether dynasty fantasy managers view him as a future elite option depends greatly on their opinion of second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. But the early returns from a small sample of Penix-London are extremely encouraging.
In three games with Penix as his starting quarterback, London averaged more than 22 fantasy points in PPR formats. He averaged 7.3 catches per contest and 16 yards per reception.
The chemistry between the pair seemed to grow even in the small sample. London posted his best game of the season in Week 18 with 10 catches, 187 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Penix targeted him an incredible 18 times.
It's important not to overreact to that game too much. The challenge for the young duo is to consistently post those numbers against teams not named the Carolina Panthers.
But it's rather clear Penix already loves throwing to London. Penix was heralded as the best deep-ball thrower in last year's draft, and even if he doesn't develop into a franchise quarterback, London is going to have upside with Penix throwing him passes.
In the three games to end last season, though, Penix looked like he's going to be the guy. That's going to elevate everyone in the Atlanta offense, perhaps London the most.
While London is already approaching the end of his rookie contract, he will only turn 24 in July. It would be a huge surprise if the Falcons don't offer him a contract extension.
London is going to be "the guy" making plays on the outside for the Falcons offense. Now that Atlanta appears to have quarterback solved, the unit has the potential to be one of the best in the league in the coming years.
Prior to London at No. 11 overall, here's the rest of my 2025 dynasty startup mock draft:
No. 1: Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase
No. 2: Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson
No. 3: Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb
No. 4: Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson
No. 5: New York Giants' Malik Nabers
No. 6: Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs
No. 7: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown
No. 8: Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua
No. 9: Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas
No. 10: Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley