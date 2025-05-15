Elijah Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Fantasy Sports

Elijah Moore joins the Bills as a post-hype sleeper with waiver-wire appeal and hopes of rekindling his fantasy value in a high-powered offense.

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the third quarter in Cleveland, Ohio, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.
Elijah Moore arrives in Buffalo looking to revive his career after back-to-back underwhelming seasons despite solid target volume. Still just 25, he has the talent to thrive if he can build chemistry with Josh Allen and tap into the explosiveness he showed in college.

In 2022, Moore fell out of favor with the Jets’ coaching staff, leading to a disappointing season (37/446/1 on 65 targets). He only posted two games (2/64/1 and 6/60) with more than 10.00 fantasy points.

The Browns gave Moore a career-high 104 targets the following year, but he caught only 56.7% of his chances for 640 yards and two touchdowns. Moore gained over 61 yards receiving in only one contest (4/83) while posting four other double-digit fantasy points games.

Cleveland gave him respectable targets (101) in 2024, but Moore gained only 8.8 yards per catch while setting a career-high in catches (61). He scored only four times over his last 50 games. Moore ranked 52nd in fantasy points (136.20) in PPR formats.

Elijah Moore Fantasy Football Outlook:

Moore falls into the wild-card category in 2025. His college resume suggested more speed and a higher NFL floor. He’ll start the season at age 25, calling for a waiver wire eye to see if his game reaches a high level under the direction of Josh Allen.

