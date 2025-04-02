Luther Burden III NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Luther Burden showcased his playmaking ability at Missouri, but his production dipped in 2024 as he took on a different role in the offense. With his combination of speed, hands, and yards-after-catch ability, he projects as a dynamic NFL wide receiver who could thrive with the right team and quarterback.
Luther Burden III Fantasy Football Profile
After shining in his second season at Missouri (86/1,243/10), Burden experienced a regression in his statistics last year (61/676/6, with nine rushes for 115 yards and two touchdowns). He gained over 100 yards once (6/117/1) in 2024 while having a beast run over five matchups (8/117, 7/114/2, 10/177, 11/140/2, and 11/149) the previous season. Burden gained 14.1 yards per catch in 2023, compared to 11.1 yards per catch last year while playing with the same quarterback, Brady Cook.
The Missouri Tigers featured him as a chain mover close to the line of scrimmage to increase his involvement in their offense and allow Burden to utilize his open-field running to make plays. He has a selfish side to his game, where his play isn’t as motivating when the ball isn’t going his way. Burden brings excellent hands with exceptional timing and finishing power in the deep passing game. He posted a 4.41 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine.
At the next level, Burden should excel on crossing patterns with the deep speed to take the top off a defense. His change of direction speed is excellent when running parallel to the line of scrimmage and turning up field when he sees daylight. He runs with wiggle and vision, making him a dangerous player after the catch. The next step in his development is improving his overall route running and focus.
Burden projects as a late first-round draft selection. He profiles for me as WR2 in the NFL until his physical skill set develops. His NFL career would be jump-started by landing with a proven quarterback and lead wideout.
