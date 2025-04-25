New York Giants Trade Up To Select Jaxson Dart: Fantasy Football Impact
The New York Giants made a draft night deal with the Houston Texans to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jaxson Dart Scouting Report:
Over his three seasons at Mississippi, Dart improved each year, highlighted by leading the SEC in completion rate (69.3), passing yards (4,279), yards per pass attempt (10.8), and quarterback rating (180.7). He went 21-5 over the past two seasons, including two wins in bowl games.
His college career began at USC in 2021 when Drat started three of his six games. Over his four seasons in college, he passed for 11,970 yards with 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Defenses sacked him 74 times (27 and 28 over the last two years). Dart was an active runner (393/1,541/14).
Dart has the tools to threaten a defense at all three levels with his arm while also being a daylight runner when a passing play breaks down. He runs with agility and finish, giving him goal-line and red-zone value in scoring. His passing rhythm tends to be on time, with a feel for looking off a deep safety.
The next step in his development is improving his passing when moving to either sideline. He must drive the ball better when under duress and learn how to deal with camping safeties in the deep passing game.
Jaxson Dart Fantasy Football Outlook:
Dart may not have much value in 2025 redraft formats as he will likely ride the bench as he learns from the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart (Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston). However, he has value in Dynasty formats and could emerge as a decent QB2 once he takes over as the starter. While he doesn't have the rushing upside of some of the top options in fantasy football, Dart has a cannon. If he learns how to escape pressure and improves his mobility, he could emerge as a sleeper option down the line, especially with Malik Nabers serving as the WR1.
Last year, the Giants’ quarterbacks gained only 5.96 yards per attempt (31st) over their 591 passes with a league-low 15 touchdowns. They rushed for 429 yards and four scores on 94 carries.
Outside of Nabers, Big Blue lacks pass-catching prowess but with the emergence of Tyron Tracy Jr. in the backfield last year and Nabers locked and loaded, the Giants have a young core of offensive weapons for years to come. Once Dart takes over, he has a very solid career trajectory and could help the Giants flip the script and get back to their Super Bowl winning ways.
Recommended Articles
Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact
Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact
Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact
Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact
Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact
Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact
Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact
Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact