Fantasy Sports

New York Giants Trade Up To Select Jaxson Dart: Fantasy Football Impact

With the No. 25 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (QB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (QB03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants made a draft night deal with the Houston Texans to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jaxson Dart Scouting Report:

Over his three seasons at Mississippi, Dart improved each year, highlighted by leading the SEC in completion rate (69.3), passing yards (4,279), yards per pass attempt (10.8), and quarterback rating (180.7). He went 21-5 over the past two seasons, including two wins in bowl games. 

His college career began at USC in 2021 when Drat started three of his six games. Over his four seasons in college, he passed for 11,970 yards with 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Defenses sacked him 74 times (27 and 28 over the last two years). Dart was an active runner (393/1,541/14).

Dart has the tools to threaten a defense at all three levels with his arm while also being a daylight runner when a passing play breaks down. He runs with agility and finish, giving him goal-line and red-zone value in scoring. His passing rhythm tends to be on time, with a feel for looking off a deep safety. 

The next step in his development is improving his passing when moving to either sideline. He must drive the ball better when under duress and learn how to deal with camping safeties in the deep passing game.

Jaxson Dart Fantasy Football Outlook:

Dart may not have much value in 2025 redraft formats as he will likely ride the bench as he learns from the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart (Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston). However, he has value in Dynasty formats and could emerge as a decent QB2 once he takes over as the starter. While he doesn't have the rushing upside of some of the top options in fantasy football, Dart has a cannon. If he learns how to escape pressure and improves his mobility, he could emerge as a sleeper option down the line, especially with Malik Nabers serving as the WR1.

Last year, the Giants’ quarterbacks gained only 5.96 yards per attempt (31st) over their 591 passes with a league-low 15 touchdowns. They rushed for 429 yards and four scores on 94 carries.

Outside of Nabers, Big Blue lacks pass-catching prowess but with the emergence of Tyron Tracy Jr. in the backfield last year and Nabers locked and loaded, the Giants have a young core of offensive weapons for years to come. Once Dart takes over, he has a very solid career trajectory and could help the Giants flip the script and get back to their Super Bowl winning ways.

Recommended Articles

Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact

Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact

Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact

Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact

Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact

Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact

Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact

Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact

Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact

Published |Modified
Matt Brandon
MATT BRANDON

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL