NFL PUP List: Updates on Brandon Aiyuk And 4 Other Fantasy Football Stars
The start of the fantasy football season is under a week away, and injuries are already shaking up fantasy rankings. A handful of notable fantasy contributors are slated to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.
The PUP list is a designation for players with football-related injuries who are slated to return during the season. A player placed on the PUP list is automatically ruled out in each of the first four games of the season, but does not count towards a team’s 53-man roster count.
These players can participate in all team activities, except practice. As next Thursday’s kickoff rapidly approaches, here are updates on five notable players starting the season on the PUP list.
NFL PUP Injury Updates For Fantasy Football
Brandon Aiyuk, WR - San Francisco 49ers
This designation should come as no surprise to fantasy GMs. The San Francisco 49ers placed star wideout Brandon Aiyuk on the PUP list on Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from a torn-ACL which ended his 2024 campaign. Aiyuk
According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Aiyuk and the 49ers are targeting a Week 6 return for a matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Christian Watson, WR - Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers shifted fourth-year receiver Christian Watson to the PUP list on Tuesday. Watson tore his ACL back in January and will miss at least the first four games of the season as he continues to rehab his knee.
Earlier this month, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst offered a promising update on Watson. Gutekunst told reporters the 26-year-old is “ahead of the curve”, but the coaching staff is taking his recovery one day at a time.
Tank Dell, WR - Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are already battling injuries. Star running back Joe Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list, and could reportedly miss the 2025 season. In the receiving corps, Tank Dell was designated to the PUP list, coming off a severe knee injury back in December.
Dell is entering the season without a set timetable for a return, but head coach DeMeco Ryans has expressed confidence in the wideout's rehab.
Taysom Hill, TE - New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill will enter his ninth NFL season on the PUP list, the New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday. Hill appeared in eight games for New Orleans in 2024 before tearing his ACL late in the year.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore shared a disappointing update on Hill’s status earlier this week, telling reporters, “(He’s) not ready to get on the field anytime soon.” Fortunately for fantasy GMs, Hill is expected to have a consistent role in Moore’s offense, as the first-year head coach has continued to sing the praises of the 35-year-old.
Deshaun Watson, QB - Cleveland Browns
In Deshaun Watson’s absence, the Cleveland Browns have constructed the most unique quarterback room in the NFL. While building their 53-man roster, the team elected to place Watson on the PUP reserve list to start the season.
Watson, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, could return at some point during the season. Still, it’s unlikely Watson would see the field behind the likes of Joe Flacco and rookie quarterback tandem Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.