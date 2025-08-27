Texans GM Doesn't Commit to Joe Mixon's Playing Status for 2025
It looks like the status of Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is still shrouded in mystery for the 2025 NFL season.
Mixon, the Texans' leading rusher in 2024, has been dealing with a lingering, undisclosed foot injury throughout the span of this offseason. The 29-year-old running back, who heads into his second year in Houston after signing in free agency last offseason, has since been placed on the NFI list amid the front office's flurry of roster moves this week.
Now with the Texans' running back officially out of the mix for at least the first four weeks of the year, it remains to be seen when exactly Mixon will have a chance at making his regular-season debut, holding his first opportunity to make a return in Week 5 vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
However, on the Wednesday following Houston's 53-man roster cutdown, when Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked whether Mixon would be set to play at all throughout the 2025 season, he remained uncommitted.
"We'll see. We'll take it one day at a time," Caserio said. "We'll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination."
The Texans have kept their intel of Mixon's injury extremely close to the vest over the course of this summer. The veteran running back has been sidelined dating back to Houston's offseason OTAs and minicamps with seemingly the same foot injury, and while the status of a return looked more optimistic rolling into training camp, that status has since shifted
If Mixon does end up missing considerable time throughout this regular season, that's a major blow to this Texans backfield. Mixon led the way as a clear bellcow in this offense during his first season in Houston throughout 2024, putting up some of the best numbers of his career.
Last season, Mixon had 245 carries to collect 1,016 yards on the ground, paired with 12 total touchdowns in a limited 14-game sample size, securing over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in a single season for the third time since he's been in the NFL.
While Mixon remains sidelined for the Texans, look to a combination of Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and rookie Woody Marks to handle the workload behind C.J. Stroud, perhaps with no clear runaway to handle a bulk of the carries on a week-to-week basis.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Linked to Compelling Joe Mixon Replacement
MORE: Insider Issues Big Update on Texans' Unexpected Roster Cut
MORE: Texans Release Former Pro Bowler in Surprise Move
MORE: Texans Shopping Veteran OT on Trade Market