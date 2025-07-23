Texans Daily

Texans’ HC DeMeco Ryans Offer Huge Injury Update on Tank Dell

Houston Texans' head coach DeMeco Ryans gave an important update on wide receiver Tank Dell's recovery process.

Dylan Feltovich

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
With the Houston Texans officially kicking off training camp this week, fans received a positive update on the team's talented playmaker Tank Dell and his recovery process.

When asked about the status of the Texans' star receiver on Wednesday, head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that the young pass catcher is "crushing rehab".

“He’s doing great," Ryans claimed. "He’s crushing rehab. He’s in a great headspace. We’re not putting any timetables timeline on Tank.”

While Ryans gave a confident answer to Dell's rehab, he also mentioned that the organization will not be putting any timetable for his return to action.

After being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell has emerged as a key playmaker for the the Texans' offensive efforts. In his first two seasons with Houston, the 25-year-old has recorded 1,376 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 catches. However, his sophomore season was cut short due to suffering an ACL tear during the team's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Luckily, general manager Nick Caserio made multiple moves this offseason to bolster the receiving corps during Dell's recovery. Houston traded for veteran Christian Kirk and selected two receivers in Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, which allows for the third-year receiver to take his time.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that Dell will begin the 2025 NFL season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

