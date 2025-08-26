Packers By Position: Who Made 53-Man Roster? Who Was Released?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Here’s a look at the Green Bay Packers’ initial 53-man roster, broken down by position by the players who made the roster and those who were released or placed on injured reserve.
Quarterbacks (4)
On the 53 (2): Jordan Love, Malik Willis.
Released (2): Taylor Elgersma, Sean Clifford.
Running Backs (7)
On the 53 (3): Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, Chris Brooks.
Injured reserve/designated for return (1): MarShawn Lloyd.
Released (3): Israel Abanikanda, Tyrion Davis-Price, Amar Johnson.
Receivers (13)
On the 53 (6): Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, Malik Heath.
Released (6): Mecole Hardman, Kawaan Baker, Julian Hicks, Cornelius Johnson, Will Sheppard, Isaiah Neyor.
PUP (1): Christian Watson.
Tight Ends (6)
On the 53 (4): Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims, John FitzPatrick.
Released (2): Messiah Swinson, Johnny Lumpkin.
Offensive Line (17)
On the 53 (9): LT Rasheed Walker, LG Aaron Banks, C Elgton Jenkins, RG Sean Rhyan, RT Zach Tom, T/G Jordan Morgan, T Anthony Belton, T/G Darian Kinnard, G Donovan Jennings.
Injured reserve/designated for return (1): C/G Jacob Monk.
Released (6): C Trey Hill, C/G Lecitus Smith, T Brant Banks, T/G Kadeem Telfort, G Tyler Cooper, G J.J. Lippe.
PUP (1): G John Williams.
Defensive Ends (8)
On the 53 (5): Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox, Barryn Sorrell.
Released (2): Deslin Alexandre, Arron Mosby.
PUP (1): Collin Oliver.
Defensive Tackles (8)
On the 53 (6): Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse.
Released (2): James Ester, Devonte O’Malley.
Linebackers (8)
On the 53 (4): Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper.
Released (4): Isaiah Simmons, Jamon Johnson, Jared Bartlett, Kristian Welch.
Cornerbacks (9)
On the 53 (6): Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Nate Hobbs, Bo Melton, Kamal Hadden, Micah Robinson.
Released (3): Kalen King, Corey Ballentine, Tyron Herring.
Safeties (8)
On the 53 (5): Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo.
Injured reserve (1): Omar Brown.
Released (2): Johnathan Baldwin, Jaylin Simpson.
Specialists (4)
On the 53 (3): K Brandon McManus, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.
Released (1): K Mark McNamee.
There’s a lot that goes into picking the 53-man roster than what happened on three preseason Saturdays and a month of training camp practices.
“Everything matters,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said a couple weeks ago. “You’ve got to take advantage of all the resources that are here to be a good player. And I think for us, that’s part of the evaluation, as well. What they’re doing in this building, how they’re handling themselves, studying, taking care of their bodies.
“But for me, it’s always been the preseason games and now the joint practices where the level of competition is amped up a little bit and quite frankly in the preseason games where these guys have to make decisions out on the field without breaks in between each snap when they’re tired. So those things matter to me and they always weigh a little bit more.”