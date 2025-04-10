2025 NFL Draft: Top Running Back Prospects (No. 6 - No. 10)
The 2025 NFL Draft class is stacked with talent at running back, and the next wave of prospects—ranked No. 6 through No. 10—offers a variety of skill sets, from home-run hitters to physical bruisers. These backs may not be first off the board, but each brings a unique profile that could carve out an immediate role at the next level.
6. Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Tuten started his college career at North Carolina A&T, where he played for two seasons. After a minimal freshman year (37/215/3 with 10 catches for 230 yards and one score), he had an active year in 2022 (1,705 combined yards with 17 touchdowns and 31 catches on 239 touches). He gained an impressive 6.6 yards per rush and 11.0 yards per catch.
His transfer to Virginia Tech led to two competitive seasons as their lead running back. In 2023, Tuten was more active in the passing game (27/239/2 while gaining 863 rushing yards with 10 scores on 173 carries). The following year, he showed more explosiveness (6.3 yards per carry), leading to more success rushing (183/1,159/15). The Hokies completed 23 passes to him, but Tuten gained only 81 yards with two touchdowns.
He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, highlighting his impact speed. Tuten is willing to mix up on inside runs while showcasing the ability to break tackles and slip through tiny cracks to make big plays. When getting into space, he eats up ground with ease, creating separation from trailing defenders. Tuten will stick his head and shoulder down to finish runs, but this tactic can lead to some fumbles and future injuries.
Despite his size (5’9” and 205 lbs.), he hangs tough in pass protection. Tuten needs more experience to help improve his decision-making in tight quarters, and his foundation in pass-catching isn’t NFL-ready. His home run ability points to him climbing up the board later this month.
7. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
After a productive freshman season (151/779/6 with four catches for 21 yards), Johnson suffered an ankle injury in 2023, costing him three games with underwhelming results (117/463/3 – 4.0 yards per carry with three catches for 25 yards). His play was much better last season, leading to career highs in rushing attempts (240), rushing yards (1,537), and touchdowns (21). He gained 6.0 yards per rush with an uptick in value as a receiver (22/188/2).
Johnson is a power runner with size (6’1” and 225 Lbs.). His 40-yard dash time (4.57) was well below the best running backs in this year’s draft class. He projects as an early-down runner with minimal value on passing downs. His pass protection isn’t ready to handle a third-down role.
Surprisingly, Johnson is more of a rhythm runner than an inside banger. He runs with patience and vision while having wide holes in college to finish some of his carries with big plays. His style looks confident, and he has the tools to excel in short yardage and at the goal line. Over the long field, defenders have a significant edge over him in terms of speed.
The Steelers seem like a match to offset the loss of Najee Harris and complement Johnson with Jaylen Warren. I see a limited range of attraction as most NFL teams want to replicate the next Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions rather than a chain mover at running back. He projects to be selected on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft in the third round.
8. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Arizona
His college career started over four seasons at Alabama State, where Croskey-Merritt gained 1,496 combined yards with 14 touchdowns and 29 catches on 357 touches. He played in 31 games. In 2023, he transferred to New Mexico (189/1,190/17 with seven catches for 72 yards and one score), followed by one game the next year at Arizona (13/106/1). Croskey-Merritt finished the year with an MVP Award at the East-West Shrine Bowl after rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
He enters the draft at age 24 with almost a reverse running back skill set. Croskey-Merritt is 5’10” and 205 lbs., with the vision and quickness to hit cut-back lanes before they even open. His 40-yard dash at Big 12 Pro Day came in at 4.41 in late March. Based on his size and speed, he profiles better as a change-of-pace runner with value on third downs. Unfortunately, Croskey-Merritt had minimal work in the passing game, painting him as an early down runner off the bench who likes to play physically when running the ball.
Many of his highlights start with inside runs. Croskey-Merritt fires into contact while taking advantage of daylight to make big plays. When in the open field, he has the tools to make defenders miss and the power to finish his runs into contact. His physical style of play will invite injuries down the road. Age isn’t on his side, but that will be priced into his draft capital. Croskey-Merritt has relatively low mileage. His NFL career may start in the return game.
9. Jordan James, Oregon
Over three seasons with the Ducks, James rushed for 2,215 yards and 31 touchdowns on 386 carries, along with action catching the ball (42/347/1). His highlight season came in 2024 (233/1,267/15 with 26 catches for 209 yards and no scores). He gained 5.4 yards per carry last year, compared to 7.1 YPC in a rotational role in 2023.
James ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. At 5’9” and 205 lbs., he pressed the line of scrimmage with purpose while relying on power rather than finesse in the heat of battle. His path to winning lanes is helped by agility in traffic, which creates an escape route. James needs to become more patient to earn a more significant role at the NFL level. Despite offering potential in pass protection, his value in passing will be minimal out of the gate.
Oregon gave him plenty of chance on inside runs, and James showed value at the goal line and in short-yardage situations. His short area quickness masks some of his weakness in speed compared to the top running backs in this year’s draft class. He creates contact with his head and shoulders at the end of some runs that may not play out well in the NFL.
James projects to get drafted after the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
10. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Skattebo started his college career at Sacramento State. He started 16 of his 24 games, leading to 252 rushes for 1,892 yards and 13 touchdowns while gaining 7.5 yards per carry. His foundation skill set also has a high floor out of the backfield (43/495/4).
After transferring to Arizona State, Skattebo developed into a workhorse back last season (293/1,711/21 with 45 catches for 605 yards and three touchdowns). He gained 1,069 combined yards with 10 scores and 24 catches the previous year on 188 touches.
On game day, the football field is Skattebo’s battlefield. He looks for hits while offering finish power at the end of his run. I don’t know if he was bullied at a younger age or needs anger management classes. He aims to go 15 rounds for 60 minutes to be the best running back on the field. Skattebo has a good feel for his role and spacing in the passing game, and protecting the quarterback is like a lunch break in high school.
His 40-yard dash (about 4.55) is trailing the elite running backs, but Skattebo makes up for this shortfall with strength. At 5’9” and 220 lbs., he brings a different profile to the NFL. His lower half is short but stout, creating quick steps to maneuver through traffic.
For an NFL team looking for toughness at the running back position, Skattebo will shine brightly later in the draft. He’s expected to be selected in the fourth to the fifth round.
