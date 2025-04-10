Fantasy Sports

Jordan James NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jordan James emerged as a powerful and productive back during his three-year career at Oregon, highlighted by a 1,267-yard, 15-touchdown season in 2024.

Shawn Childs

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jordan James emerged as a powerful and productive back during his three-year career at Oregon, highlighted by a 1,267-yard, 15-touchdown season in 2024. His physical running style, short-area quickness, and goal-line effectiveness make him an intriguing mid-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jordan James Fantasy Football Outlook

Over three seasons with the Ducks, James rushed for 2,215 yards and 31 touchdowns on 386 carries, along with action catching the ball (42/347/1). His highlight season came in 2024 (233/1,267/15 with 26 catches for 209 yards and no scores). He gained 5.4 yards per carry last year, compared to 7.1 YPC in a rotational role in 2023.

James ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. At 5’9” and 205 lbs., he pressed the line of scrimmage with purpose while relying on power rather than finesse in the heat of battle. His path to winning lanes is helped by agility in traffic, which creates an escape route. James needs to become more patient to earn a more significant role at the NFL level. Despite offering potential in pass protection, his value in passing will be minimal out of the gate. 

Oregon gave him plenty of chance on inside runs, and James showed value at the goal line and in short-yardage situations. His short area quickness masks some of his weakness in speed compared to the top running backs in this year’s draft class. He creates contact with his head and shoulders at the end of some runs that may not play out well in the NFL.

James projects to get drafted after the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

More 2025 NFL Draft Rookie Profiles:

Kaleb Johnson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Bhayshul Tuten Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinshon Judkins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Dylan Sampson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Omarion Hampton Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

TreVeyeon Henderson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Ashton Jeanty Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Will Howard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Riley Leonard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Dillon Gabriel Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyle McCord Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Shough Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinn Ewers Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Milroe Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxson Dart Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Cam Ward Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Harris Scouring Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaiah Bond Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Higgins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jack Bech Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Matthew Golden Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Luther Burden III Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Travis Hunter Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL