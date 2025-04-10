Jordan James NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jordan James emerged as a powerful and productive back during his three-year career at Oregon, highlighted by a 1,267-yard, 15-touchdown season in 2024. His physical running style, short-area quickness, and goal-line effectiveness make him an intriguing mid-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jordan James Fantasy Football Outlook
Over three seasons with the Ducks, James rushed for 2,215 yards and 31 touchdowns on 386 carries, along with action catching the ball (42/347/1). His highlight season came in 2024 (233/1,267/15 with 26 catches for 209 yards and no scores). He gained 5.4 yards per carry last year, compared to 7.1 YPC in a rotational role in 2023.
James ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. At 5’9” and 205 lbs., he pressed the line of scrimmage with purpose while relying on power rather than finesse in the heat of battle. His path to winning lanes is helped by agility in traffic, which creates an escape route. James needs to become more patient to earn a more significant role at the NFL level. Despite offering potential in pass protection, his value in passing will be minimal out of the gate.
Oregon gave him plenty of chance on inside runs, and James showed value at the goal line and in short-yardage situations. His short area quickness masks some of his weakness in speed compared to the top running backs in this year’s draft class. He creates contact with his head and shoulders at the end of some runs that may not play out well in the NFL.
James projects to get drafted after the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
More 2025 NFL Draft Rookie Profiles:
Kaleb Johnson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Bhayshul Tuten Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Quinshon Judkins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Dylan Sampson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Omarion Hampton Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
TreVeyeon Henderson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Ashton Jeanty Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Will Howard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Riley Leonard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Dillon Gabriel Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Kyle McCord Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tyler Shough Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Quinn Ewers Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jalen Milroe Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jaxson Dart Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Cam Ward Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tre Harris Scouring Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Isaiah Bond Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jayden Higgins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jack Bech Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Matthew Golden Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Luther Burden III Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Travis Hunter Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook