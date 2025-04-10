Fantasy Sports

Jacory Croskey-Merritt NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacory Croskey-Merritt enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a physically imposing, late-emerging prospect with an unconventional collegiate journey and a standout performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Shawn Childs

East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona (31) is presented with the offensive MVP trophy after the East defeats the West in the East-West Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a physically imposing, late-emerging prospect with an unconventional collegiate journey and a standout performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Though already 24, his blend of burst, vision, and toughness makes him an intriguing Day 3 candidate.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook

His college career started over four seasons at Alabama State, where Croskey-Merritt gained 1,496 combined yards with 14 touchdowns and 29 catches on 357 touches. He played in 31 games. In 2023, he transferred to New Mexico (189/1,190/17 with seven catches for 72 yards and one score), followed by one game the next year at Arizona (13/106/1). Croskey-Merritt finished the year with an MVP Award at the East-West Shrine Bowl after rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

He enters the draft at age 24 with almost a reverse running back skill set. Croskey-Merritt is 5’10” and 205 lbs., with the vision and quickness to hit cut-back lanes before they even open. His 40-yard dash at Big 12 Pro Day came in at 4.41 in late March. Based on his size and speed, he profiles better as a change-of-pace runner with value on third downs. Unfortunately, Croskey-Merritt had minimal work in the passing game, painting him as an early down runner off the bench who likes to play physically when running the ball.

Many of his highlights start with inside runs. Croskey-Merritt fires into contact while taking advantage of daylight to make big plays. When in the open field, he has the tools to make defenders miss and the power to finish his runs into contact. His physical style of play will invite injuries down the road. Age isn’t on his side, but that will be priced into his draft capital. Croskey-Merritt has relatively low mileage. His NFL career may start in the return game. 

Shawn Childs
